How to install Google Chrome extensions and 5 best choices to get you started

Google offers thousands of Chrome extensions and web apps that cater to several user-friendly preferences. From accessibility tools to live sports scores, the store offers free and versatile tools for everyone. One can also easily install and manage the extensions and apps they set up through the Chrome Web Store.

Chrome extensions allow users to access app features from the browser itself. Many platforms offer free-to-download extensions via the Chrome Web Store to make their services more accessible to their users.

This article will elaborate on the process of installing useful Google Chrome extensions and recommend five that users can download right away.

One can add extensions to Google Chrome by following these easy steps:

Open the Chrome Web Store. Search for the extension you want and select it. Click on the Add to Chrome button available on the extension's page.

Note that some extensions may require certain permissions or data before installation. You can approve any request by clicking on Add extension when the notice box shows up. Make sure to approve sensitive permissions only if you trust the developer.

Once you have added an extension, a familiar icon will appear on the right side of Chrome's address bar. If not, click on the puzzle icon that appears at the end of the address bar to open the Extensions settings and pin the app you want to access more easily. After pinning, the icon will appear right after the address bar and you can click on it to view its features.

To remove an extension, click on the puzzle icon to view the Extensions list. Next, click on the three dots beside the extension you want to remove and select the Remove from Chrome option.

Note: The next section is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 interesting Chrome extensions one can install

1) LINER

This is a great Chrome extension for those who spend long hours on the internet. LINER makes it easier to pinpoint reliable websites and also lets users take a sneak peek at a website's content without opening it entirely. It's a free-to-use extension that users can add with one click.

In addition to the search assistant, LINER also provides a content highlighter and an impeccable content recommendation system. The LINER Highlighter allows users to highlight parts of the web content they come across. They can also access curated articles and videos for them through this extension.

2) Forest

Want to be more productive? Why not grow some trees? The popular application available on Android and other platforms based on enhancing user productivity is also present as a Google Chrome extension and is absolutely free to download.

With Forest on Chrome, you can monitor your work schedule and indulge in the effective 30-minute productivity plan more easily. Furthermore, it is a very interesting application that helps users beat internet addiction by growing trees. You can also block websites to enhance productivity with Forest.

3) Volume Master

Here's a helpful Chrome extension that claims to boost your system's volumes to up to 600% while using a browser. Furthermore, you can individually control the volumes for all open tabs on Chrome.

The extension comes with another small but useful feature that allows users to hop onto any audio-playing tab with a single-click. It's completely free and features no advertisements, but requires you to approve one permission before installing.

4) Custom Cursor for Chrome

Want to utilize some fun cursors while browsing on Chrome? Try the Custom Cursor, which is an intriguing Chrome extension offering a large collection of free cursors. It also allows users to upload pictures and make cursors of their own.

The collection of cursors available via this extension is massive, letting users choose their favorite animal, flower, sport, food, and even lifestyle as their tool of choice. New collections are also added frequently to their website that users can visit to try the latest designs.

5) Boomerang for Gmail

Want a free-to-use email and meeting management tool featuring an easy-to-use interface? Get Boomerang for Gmail, a popular Chrome extension that millions use to schedule meetings and emails seamlessly, track responses, and more.

The extension also lets users access AI-based features that help them write better emails. You can also send recurring emails without having to endure redundancy. It's a great business tool for anyone who sends emails and schedules meetings for official purposes.

