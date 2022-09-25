10 best tech hacks for your everyday life

Technology is inevitable these days, and knowing a couple of tech hacks can not only help save time but also from daily hassles. People turn to their mobile phones, computers, and other smart devices for every little need, even if they aren't tech savvies.

Technology exists to make one's life easier, but its creation and evolution have caused newer puzzles. One may not always know how to get through such situations. However, many technological dilemmas have an unpopular answer, in the form of hacks, knowing which can make one's daily life more relaxed.

To tackle common problems, here are some of the lesser-known tech hacks that are helpful and easy to recreate.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are 10 best tech hacks for everyday life that one must know

10) Can't locate your Android phone?

This is a common problem, especially if you like keeping your phone in silent mode. The Device Manager app was created for owners to locate lost Android phones. Install the app on your phone and log in with the Google account linked to the lost phone.

Once done, you'll be able to ring your phone, erase data and secure your device further. Note that your phone must be switched on for the application to work.

9) Want a cleaner Google search?

Type the search term on Google, minus sign (-), and then the term you don't want the algorithm to include in the results. For example, if you want to search for non-vegan salad recipes only, type "salad recipes -vegan". Make sure to add a space after the search term and before the minus sign.

8) Want to proofread your article easily?

Ask Google Translate to narrate it for you. Just paste the text into the left box and click on the sound icon. Now, let Google Translate read it aloud, and you can pinpoint the errors and make changes as required.

7) Want to take screenshots easily?

Use the shortcut, Shift+Windows+S keys, to trigger the in-built Snipping Tool app on Windows 10 and 11 easily. Doing so will take a grab of your entire screen, and you can crop it as you like. You can also choose to go for a freeform snip, a window snip, or a full-screen snip. Access useful editing tools like a highlighter, a ball-point pen, a ruler, and more on the free-to-use Snipping Tool app.

6) Guests asking for your precious Wi-Fi password?

Offer them a QR code instead. Visit qifi.org and type in your Wi-Fi SSID and the password to it. Click on Generate to create a QR code that you can ask your guests to scan. Offering a QR code to scan is much more secure and faster than offering the password directly.

5) Can't remember the song?

Hum the tune on Midomi, and the intelligent music tracker will get it for you. You can also sing a line or two to help the application track more accurately. It's definitely one of the most useful tech hacks that one can employ in daily life.

4) Want to make your laptop batteries last longer?

Charge your laptop to 80% instead of 100% to conserve your laptop's battery health. This is true for mobile devices like iPhones as well. Charging to full capacity will slowly take away your device's battery capacity.

3) Want to avoid distractions on your phone for a while?

Use the cruel but useful app, Freedom, that can help you with it. You can block websites and applications using Freedom on all major platforms, including PC (Mac, Windows), Android, and iOS. A premium option is also available for those who want better insights into their productivity.

2) Want to save bucks on online shopping?

Set up a trusted browser extension like Honey to quickly grab you a list of available coupons for the product. It's a worthy tech hack, for sure. You can also sign up for coupon sites like Rakuten if you don't mind doing some manual searching.

1) Accidentally closed a browser tab?

Use an easy shortcut key combo to bring it back. Press the Ctrl, Shift, and T keys together on a Windows PC, and on a Mac, use the Cmd+Shift+T shortcut key.

You can use this shortcut when your browser becomes unresponsive, and you have to force close and re-open it or when you accidentally close the browser. This is one of the most useful tech hacks that can save much of one's time.

