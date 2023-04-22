Google Pixel Fold leaked: Specs, expected release date, and more

The long-awaited Google Pixel Fold is set to be released soon, following a series of leaks in the past week. The leaks included pre-order dates and announcement information for both the Pixel 7a and the Google Pixel Fold. According to a recent tweet by Jon Prosser, Editor-in-Chief of FrontPageTech.com, the Pixel Fold is expected to cost around $1,799.

Jon Prosser's report also revealed all of the Pixel Fold's technical specifications, including the fact that it will be available in 256GB Chalk and Obsidian for $1,799. The 512GB variant will be available for $1919 in Obsidian only. To help offset the cost, Google will give away a free Pixel Watch to anyone who pre-orders the foldable.

jon prosser @jon_prosser Google Pixel Fold



Announcement: May 10

Pre-order from Google Store: May 10

Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30

Available: June 27 Google Pixel Fold Announcement: May 10Pre-order from Google Store: May 10Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30Available: June 27 https://t.co/11zMixDdYy

Google Pixel Fold expected release date, specifications, and more

According to Prosser, the foldable from Google is expected to be released on May 10, 2023, during the Google I/O event. The device is expected to compete with Samsung Fold devices in terms of specifications and user experience.

As per the report by Jason on Twitter, we can expect the following specifications in the Google Pixel Fold:

Jason @_ImJason

12GB of DDR5 RAM

Tensor G2

Titan M2 security chip



Rear Camera Array:

48MP main lens (f/1.7)

10.8MP ultrawide camera (f/2.2) 121.2-degree field of view.

10.8MP telephoto camera (f/3.05) with 5x optical zoom and up to 20x Super Res Zoom. Video… Report: Google Pixel Fold Specs12GB of DDR5 RAMTensor G2Titan M2 security chipRear Camera Array:48MP main lens (f/1.7)10.8MP ultrawide camera (f/2.2) 121.2-degree field of view.10.8MP telephoto camera (f/3.05) with 5x optical zoom and up to 20x Super Res Zoom. Video… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Report: Google Pixel Fold Specs12GB of DDR5 RAMTensor G2 Titan M2 security chipRear Camera Array:48MP main lens (f/1.7)10.8MP ultrawide camera (f/2.2) 121.2-degree field of view. 10.8MP telephoto camera (f/3.05) with 5x optical zoom and up to 20x Super Res Zoom. Video… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/XBPbuVwlNK

Specifications

In terms of specifications, Prosser's source indicates that both the 256GB and 512GB models will have 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The Tensor G2 chip, in conjunction with the Titan M2 security chip, is being used in the Pixel Fold.

According to CNBC, the foldable will weigh 10oz or 283g. The folded dimensions are 5.5 inches in height, 3.1 inches in width, and 0.5 inches in depth. Unfortunately, there are currently no dimensions for its unfolded form.

The outer display is expected to have a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and a 5.8-inch measurement. It should have a 408ppi FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2092 x 1080. The inner display is going to be 7.6 inches, has a 6:5 aspect ratio, and is made of 2208 x 1840 OLED at 380ppi. The inner foldable display is speculated to have ultra-thin glass that is plastic-protected. Both displays run at 120Hz.

The camera is where the specs of the Google Pixel Fold get exciting. Reports claim that it will feature a 48MP main sensor, f/1.7 aperture, and 1/2′′ sensor size. The telephoto has a 10.8 MP sensor with an aperture of f/3.05. The telephoto will have a 5x optical zoom and a digital zoom of up to 20x. The ultrawide will have a 10.8 MP sensor with a 1.25 um pixel width, an aperture of f/2.2, a field of view of 121.1°, and a 1/3′′ image sensor size.

Google I/O is just around the corner, and we can expect to see a good number of launches during the highly anticipated event.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : Will Google release a folding phone? In October 2022, Google released the Pixel 7 Pro. Google may be preparing to release its first foldable phone. The rumored Google Pixel Fold will go on sale in May/June of 2023. Yes, Google has announced its foldable device coming, and we can expect it to go on sale after the Google I/O event scheduled May 10, 2023. 0 votes