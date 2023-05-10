While the world was witnessing ground-breaking advancements in AI recently through Chat GPT, Google introduced Google Bard, its conversational generative AI chatbot. And with the multinational tech company's I/O 2023 event finally concluding today, it has officially unveiled Bard in English. It has also lifted the majority of waitlist limitations and expanded the availability of Bard, the business' creative AI chatbot, on most of the Google native services.

The AI chatbot is now available in almost 180 countries and territories, with a promise to add more regions soon. They also added that support for other languages will be included. Much like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Bard will answer questions in natural language and aim to solve most people's queries through artificial intelligence.

Advantages of Google Bard and its integration within Google Docs, Gmail, and other Google services

Google is making Bard more esthetically pleasing for general usage by introducing support for dark themes, offering images in search results, and creating visualizations with AI. The company also announced adding a few useful features within the Google Bard interface, such as an export option that now transmits content directly to Google Docs, Sheets, or Gmail.

Users of Google's AI chatbot now have the ability to export to Docs and Draft in Gmail within the Bard interface. Now that Google Lens and Google Maps are also supported, the AI chatbot will be more user-friendly and visually appealing.

Google also said that it will now incorporate Adobe Firefly, a group of artistic AI models from Adobe, into Bard in the coming months. Users can then utilize this to create high-quality photos from their ideas and use them for business or professional use.

Conclusion

With Google Bard's restricted geographic availability and long waitlist before using the conversational AI now over, the chatbot is now finally accessible to all. There will also be future language support, starting with Korean and Japanese.

Google also has future expansion ambitions, including supporting 40 additional languages. We can also expect Bard to be incorporated as a widget in the future so that users can access it from the palm of their hands.

