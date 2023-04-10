Adobe Firefly is a new generative AI tool that is set to compete with existing tools such as Mid-journey and Dall-E. It focuses on image and text effect generation, presenting new ways to ideate, create, and communicate while significantly improving creative workflows. With Adobe Firefly, you can create stunning images using a text prompt or selecting from a list of appealing styles or inspirations.

What sets Firefly apart from the others is that it has a 100% legally trained data set, which means that its model has been trained on Adobe stock images and public domain work.

Firefly is part of Adobe's AI project, Sensei, and has the potential to revolutionize the way creatives work. The tool is designed to be integrated into existing Adobe tools such as Photoshop and Illustrator, making it easy for professionals who are already familiar with these tools to use Firefly.

How to use Adobe Firefly to generate AI art and more

How to access Adobe Firefly

To Join Beta (Image via Adobe)

To use Adobe Firefly, you need to request access by clicking the Request Access button at the top of the screen and following the instructions. Once you have access, you can visit the Firefly web page. The site currently supports Chrome, Safari, and Edge browsers on desktop. It is not yet supported on tablets or mobile devices.

How to generate images from text in Adobe Firefly

To generate an image using text prompts, simply type in a description of what you want the image to look like, and Firefly will use its AI capabilities to generate an image that matches your description. You can also select from a list of appealing styles or inspirations.

Firefly will generate new images that combine the original scene description with the added styles when using a style or another setting from the properties panel. It will be similar to starting fresh prompts, as they aim to maintain consistency in the visuals across different styles.

The Firefly training model considers various factors, including the aspect ratio of an image (i.e. the ratio of its height to width), to generate images. If you modify the aspect ratio, Firefly will create new images to ensure optimal composition and quality.

Text Effects in Adobe Firefly

To create stylized text effects, edit a single line of text (up to 20 characters) and stylize it with a text prompt or by selecting from a list of appealing styles or inspiration. You can download your text with a transparent background by setting the background color to transparent, then use the download button to preserve transparency. Alternatively, copy the image directly to your clipboard, then paste it into applications like Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Express.

Output and Feedback in Adobe Firefly

Firefly produces images in JPEG and PNG formats, with a maximum resolution of 2000 x 2000 pixels. You can provide feedback on the quality and accuracy of each image by using the thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons. You can also use the Report tool to let Adobe know if any prompts unintentionally create problematic or offensive images.

Submitting to the Firefly Gallery allows Adobe to use your created image and prompt (but not your name) in their marketing materials and on their inspiration and gallery pages, enabling others to create using the same prompt. Your contributions will be reviewed and curated by the design team.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

