Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro prices hit all-time low: Where to buy, special offers, and more

Popular tech giant Apple offers a range of portable and powerful MacBook Air and Pro laptops that cater to all kinds of users. However, their premium nature is also reflected in their list price. Naturally, fans look forward to seasonal discounts on MacBooks to grab the device of their dreams at the lowest rates.

Presently, multiple third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are offering price cuts on Apple’s MacBook Air M1, MacBook Air M2, and MacBook Pro 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch models. The next section of the article features the best prices you can currently find for the aforementioned laptops.

Exploring all the Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals you need to know

The MacBook Pro is the company’s premium laptop series and features three models. Apple recently refreshed the MacBook Pro’s 14-inch and 16-inch models, which now feature the M2 Pro/M2 Max processors, Liquid Retina XDR displays, and support of up to 96GB unifiedmemory and 8TB storage.

There’s also a 13-inch MacBook Pro, which was launched last year in June and runs on the base M2 chip. Since it was launched in 2022, it features a slightly lower price than the 14 and 16-inch models and weighs lighter, making it a better choice for those planning to use the laptop on the move.

Apple’s most affordable MacBook series, the MacBook Air, welcomed its latest model back in 2022. The newest model features an M2 chip like the 13-inch MacBook Pro. However, the company continues to sell the 2020 version, which features the last-gen M1 chip and is definitely the most affordable variant available at this time.

Take a look at the exciting discounts available on Apple MacBooks in March 2023.

Note: The offers listed below are based on what the retailers mentioned at the time of writing this article. The information is subject to change or can be removed altogether.

1) MacBook Air M1 (2020)

2020’s MacBook Air may not be a performance beast like its modern successor and the MacBook Pro. However, it is one of the best laptops fans can buy for casual, educational, or business purposes without burning a hole in their pockets.

While it is a reliable and capable machine, the MacBook Air M1 is not the best choice for graphics-heavy tasks.

Interested shoppers can purchase the 2020 Air model from Amazon, where it features an all-time low price of $799 for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant (list price: $999).

2) MacBook Air M2 (2022)

The latest MacBook Air, powered by the M2 chip, is currently available at a $150 discount on Best Buy. Fans can grab the 13.6-inch laptop at $1099 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant also features a $150 drop, bringing the price down to $1349, which is one of the lowest seen on the model so far.

3) 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

The 2021 MacBook Pro series was replaced by 2023’s M2 Pro and M2 Max-powered models that released recently. However, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBooks from two years ago continue to remain pretty relevant despite having a more powerful successor, as is the case with most of Apple’s premium devices. To top it off, fans can grab exciting price cuts on the aged laptops.

Amazon is currently offering the 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro 1TB storage (M1 Pro) model at $1999, which is $500 less than its original price - this is an all-time low rate.

Fans can grab the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro 512GB storage (M1 Pro) model at $1999 on Best Buy - $500 lower than its list price of $2499. The 1TB variant of the 16-inch model is available at $2199 on Best Buy, $500 less than its list price - the lowest rate on this variant so far.

Lastly, the M1 Max variant of the 16-inch MacBook Pro (1 TB storage) currently features a $600 price cut on Best Buy and is available at $2899 - one of the best rates to be recorded on this model.

4) 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022)

The 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro is the most affordable model in the premium series. However, it has been deemed an iterative update over the 2020 model.

Regardless, fans can purchase its 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant at $1199 on Amazon, which is $100 less than its list price. A similar discount on the 8GB memory+512GB ROM variant is also available.

5) 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023)

Unfortunately, the latest Apple MacBook Pro models don’t feature any discounts presently. However, Amazon had listed $50 discounts on the laptops recently, which were the best offers people could grab on the latest MacBooks so far. These offers may return in the future and may increase as the models age.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more price updates on Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

