5 best phones to play Clash of Clans in 2024

While the market is flooded with options, opting for the best phones to play Clash of Clans can help in an elevated gaming experience. This is because only a few have powerful processors, stunning displays, and cutting-edge features essential for smooth gameplay.

Clash of Clans is a real-time multiplayer strategy game where players are tasked with striking bases using a variety of attack strategies. They have three minutes to complete their attack. With so much at stake, it is essential to have a good gaming smartphone to pursue trophies and climb the leaderboard in Supercell's mobile title.

This article lists the five best phones to play Clash of Clans in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

What are the best phones to play Clash of Clans?

1) Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G

The best phones to play Clash of Clans at this price. (Image via Redmi || Amazon)

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G is one of the best phones to play Clash of Clans. And the reason is simple: price-to-feature ratio.

It features a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The borders are slim, the bezels are super-thin, and the device has a 93.3% screen-to-body ratio. So you get better visibility to navigate and strategize effectively.

Specifications Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Camera 108MP+8MP+2MP rear camera16MP front camera Battery 5000mAh with 33W charging Display 6.67-inch, FHD+ AMOLED RAM Up to 12GB Storage Up to 256GB Price Starts at $170

Thanks to its 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, you can enjoy long gaming sessions with the Redmi Note 13.

Feel free to check out our list of the best budget smartphones.

Pros:

It boasts a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging.

The screen-to-body ratio is one of the best in the market.

Cons:

It comes with pre-loaded bloatware.

The processor is a little slow compared to other devices.

2) Moto G54

An excellent device to play games like Clash of Clans (Image via Motorola)

Our next pick for the list of the best phones to play Clash of Clans is the Moto G54, which comes with Android 13 out of the box and is eligible for an upgrade to Android 14.

The Moto G54 boasts an impressive 6.5-inch display powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor. It runs on a 6000mAh battery, which gives you an uninterrupted gameplay.

Specifications Moto G54 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7020 Camera 50MP+ 8MP rear camera16MP front camera Battery 6000mAh with 15W charging Display 6.5-inch, FHD RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 256GB Price Starts at $185

Motorola has pre-installed some of its own apps on the device. It also offers various customization options, including theme color, font style, and the layout of the home screen.

Pros:

It comes with MediaTek Dimesity 7020, one of the most powerful chipsets in this price segment.

It has a 3.5mm jack.

A massive 6000mAh battery.

Cons:

Supports only 15W fast charging.

3) OnePlus Nord N30

The mid-range device to play Clash of Clans (Image via Oneplus)

The OnePlus Nord N30 is a stylish, modern, and visually appealing. It has a 6.72-inch LCD display that gives a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch response rate.

This mid-range device offers a solid user experience, making it suitable for playing games like Clash of Clans without lags.

Specifications OnePlus Nord N30 Processor Snapdragon 695 Camera 108MP+ 2MP+2MP rear camera16MP front camera Battery 5000mAh with 50W charging Display 6.7-inch, LCD RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 128GB Price Starts at $249

OnePlus has retained most of the impressive specifications of its predecessor and added new features to the Nord N30, making it an excellent choice for most individuals looking for the best phones to play Clash of Clans at an affordable price.

Pros:

The overall performance is impressive.

50W fast charging support.

Cons:

The build quality is low. Easy to get scratches and scuffs.

4) Samsung Galaxy A54

One of the best phones to play Clash of Clans (Image via Samsung)

If you are looking for a mid-range device, the Samsung Galaxy A4 is one of the best phones to play Clash of Clans. It has a traditional Galaxy phone design with gently rounded corners.

It comes with a large display, a solid build, and four years of OS upgrades, which ensures a smooth and stable gaming experience over the coming years.

Specifications Samsung Galaxy A54 Processor Exynos 1380 Camera 50MP+ 12MP+5MP rear camera32MP front camera Battery 5000mAh with 25W charging Display 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 256GB Price Starts at $449

The Galaxy A54 runs on the Exynos 1380, a decent processor at this price. It ensures faster loading and a responsive gaming experience.

Also, check the best Samsung Galaxy phones.

Pros:

The display is crisp and bright.

Cons:

A little upgrade to the processor.

Built with polycarbonate instead of aluminum.

5) Google Pixel 7a

One of the compact devices to play Clash of Clans (Image via Google || Flipkart)

Our last pick for the best phones to play Clash of Clans is the Pixel 7a. It is currently one of the best mid-range smartphones in the market. It is powered by the brand’s Tensor G2 chip, the same processor Google uses in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. This powerful processor offers optimized performance while playing Clash of Clans.

Specifications Google Pixel 7a Processor Tensor G2 Camera 64MP+13MP rear camera13MP front camera Battery 4385 mAh with 18W charging Display 6.1-inch OLED RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 128GB Price Starts at $499

Battery life is one issue you might see in the device. It is equipped with a 4385mAh battery, the lowest on the list. However, Google has given an Extreme Battery Saver mode, which aims to prolong the battery life, allowing users to enjoy an extended gaming session.

Pros:

The overall performance is superb.

Cons:

Battery life is not as good as expected.

Only three years of OS updates.

From the budget-friendly Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G to the premium Google Pixel 7a, each device in the list serves its purpose as the best phone to play Clash of Clans.

Check more articles from the Sportskeeda's tech section:

Best mobile to play Genshin Impact || Best mobile to play Fortnite || Best mobile to play Coin Master || Best mobile to play BGMI at 90FPS