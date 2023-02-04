Samsung Galaxy A54 expected release date, specs, and more

Samsung’s S-series and foldable smartphones are among the top flagship smartphones available on the market. However, it’s worth noting that Samsung’s A-series smartphones offer a decent combination of performance and affordability. The Galaxy A53 successfully launched in 2022, and the Korean brand is set to launch its successor.

While there’s some time before Samsung officially reveals the phone, leaks and speculations around it have given us a decent idea of what it could offer. This article will explore the upcoming mid-range allrounder, its features, release date, specs, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A54: What’s new, what to expect, and more

Expected date and price

In January, Samsung India raised expectations with a teaser for releasing a new A-series phone. However, the launch event was for the A14 and A23 phones rather than the A54.

Despite this, we may expect Galaxy A54’s launch soon as we’ve seen the trend of A54’s predecessors getting launched near March and April. Moreover, the price is expected to be similar to A53, which is around $449.

Design and performance

The Galaxy A54 is rumored to have a similar design to the A53 with some tweaks. It is expected to have a flat display with a chin and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The most noticeable change is to the rear camera arrangement, which could have three individual sensors instead of a large module like the A53.

The Galaxy A54 could come in new colors, including purple and neon shades. The rumored specs don’t include significant internal changes, but we may have a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 6/8GB RAM, 128 or 256GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The phone is expected to run on Android 13-based One UI 5.0 and has an Exynos 1380 chip, supporting Bluetooth 5.3. The phone will likely receive four OS updates and security patches five years after its launch.

Cameras

The camera setup on the Galaxy A54 could have significant changes compared to the A53. Samsung might replace the 64MP primary camera on the Galaxy A53 with a 50MP sensor on the A54. Although the resolution is lower, the new 50MP sensor is expected to produce better results in low-light conditions and provide a more dynamic range.

The ultra-wide 12MP and macro 5MP cameras are expected to remain the same. There could be some processing improvements if the Exynos 1380 chip has a more powerful ISP, making the Galaxy A54 capable of taking better photos than previous models. On the front, the Galaxy A54 could have a 32MP selfie camera capable of recording 4K videos.

Conclusion

This is all that is known about the upcoming Galaxy A54. With the Galaxy A53 already being a success in the mid-range category, A54 is expected to bring a lot more at a similar price tag.

Moreover, we may see Samsung taking inspiration from the latest S23 lineup and bringing upgrades to the Galaxy A54 that were missing in the previous models. It'll be worth keeping an eye on the updates regarding the new release of the Korean giants since it can be launched anytime soon.

