How to edit photos using MeituPic software?

MeituPic, also known as Meitu Xiu Xiu, is a popular image editing software on mobile devices. This app is mainly used in regions like Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The application is free to use and comes with a variety of tools when it comes to editing and beautifying pictures swiftly.

With a large number of editing software out there, readers might be interested in getting their hands on something free and lite on storage space while also being easy to use in their everyday life. The MeituPic app also offers complex editing tools for users interested in more creative editing.

This guide will feature a few basic steps for using the editing software for readers.

How can one use the MeituPic software for editing images?

The MeituPic app features a variety of tools that go beyond just simple image editing. Some of the most popular tools included in the Chinese software are listed below:

Editing (Photo)

Retouching (Portrait)

Editing (Video)

Hand Drawn (Photo)

Collage (Photo)

Users interested in editing specific images can use all the tools listed above to make their editing process smooth and easy. Here's how you can edit an image in the MeituPic software:

Click on the first "Editing" option for editing an image.

You can then browse for your photo and select it by tapping on the image.

Once selected, you can use features like Enhance and Effects to touch up an image for platforms like Instagram.

Users can tweak through the editing options for tweaking Contrast, Brightness, Sharpening, and Auto according to their preference when editing an image.

Another popular feature readers could try is the Hand Drawn feature, which can be found on the app's main page.

While the MeituPic software recommends using a front-facing picture, you can try almost any picture you desire. However, the results may vary.

Once you have selected a selfie from your album, you can pick your desired Hand Drawn filter to apply to the selected image.

Once the editing procedure is done, the MeituPic app will give you several options, such as saving the image or sharing it on specific platforms such as Facebook and WeChat.

The steps mentioned above are for using the simple features of the application to edit and touch up images for social media platforms. Users should be aware that while the MeituPic app features all the essential editing tools that can also be used to the extent of complicated editing, it does not allow users to delve into the extra features that software from Adobe would provide.

This is mainly because the software is exceptionally lite and ideal for mobile users looking for a simple experience without learning much about complex editing tools.

Readers should also know that this Chinese mobile application also features tools for video editing that can help one make reels, as they are pretty popular on social media platforms from around the world.

Meitu Inc. features a variety of software apart from the photo editing app on the internet. Users will find their library of applications along with all the needed information on their official website. If one wishes to download these applications, one can do so for free through the Google Play store library.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

