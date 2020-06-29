Indian govt bans 59 Chinese apps: Is PUBG Mobile now banned in India?

The Indian government has decided to ban 59 Chinese apps in India.

We take a look at all the apps that have been banned, and the fate of PUBG Mobile.

Amid rising tensions with China, the Indian government has banned 59 apps, including some games, from the country. This has led to players of the most famous mobile game in India, PUBG Mobile, worrying if their favourite game has also banned.

Here is the answer to your question, along with the list of Chinese games banned by the government.

Is PUBG Mobile banned in India?

Players and fans need not worry, as PUBG Mobile has not been banned in India. The decision was taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MEITY), where they announced the following:

The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defense of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern that requires emergency measures.

They further added:

On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices. This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

The two Chinese games that are now banned in India are Clash of Kings and Mobile Legends. The latter has over 100 million downloads, with a rating of 4.2 stars, on Google Play Store.

On the other hand, Clash of Kings had achieved 50 million+ downloads and 4.1 stars on the same app. Some of the most-popular apps banned are TikTok, WeChat and UC Browser.

Here's a complete list of the 59 Chinese apps banned by the Indian government:

Indian government bans 59 Chinese apps

