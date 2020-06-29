PUBG Mobile: When will Erangel 2.0 map release?

PUBG Mobile's developers have confirmed the release date of the new Erangel 2.0 map.

This new map has already been released in the game's Chinese version, Game for Peace.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 map release date (Image Credits: software hindi)

PUBG Mobile's Erangel 2.0 map has received a lot of hype, and players are eagerly waiting for it to hit the global servers. It is an enhanced version of the classic Erangel map, and was announced a few months ago.

Recently, PUBG Mobile developers released an official note in which they addressed questions about the release of Erangel 2.0, and also made a huge announcement regarding the same.

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 map release period

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 confirmed release date (Image Credits: Ashish The Techy)

As announced by the developers, Erangel 2.0 will release in the second half of 2020, as they are adding final touches to the map. They further requested players to keep an eye out for patch updates, and here's what they said, in full:

"We know that a lot of players are anticipating Karakin or even Erangel 2.0. We promise you that we are working on related content right now. Since Erangel 2.0 has received a lot of attention, we do have some good news to announce, the Dev team is putting the final touches to the map."

The developers added:

"We know it’s been a while, but by upgrading and replacing the most favorite map of all time, we have to grind this 2.0 map until it meets our expectations visually and performance-wise. We hope all of the players can adapt to Erangel 2.0 smoothly and please look forward to our patch updates in the second half of 2020."

Advertisement

Erangel 2.0 has already been released in the Game for Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), and players can download the latest version of the game from the TapTap application. The size of the update is around 1.7 GB, and requires about 7 GB of free storage.

Also read: PUBG Mobile (GFP) Erangel 2.0 update for Android: APK download link