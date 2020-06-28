PUBG Mobile (GFP) Erangel 2.0 update for Android: APK download link

A step by step guide to download PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 update released in Game for Peace.

The size of PUBG Mobile (GFP) Erangel map 2.0 is approximately 1.84 GB.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature

SHARE

PUBG Mobile (Game for Peace) Erangel 2.0 Update Downlaod Link (Image Credits: Mr. Ghost Gaming)

PUBG Mobile has released the most awaited Erangel 2.0 map in its Chinese version, Game for Peace. Erangel 2.0 is the revamped version of the classic map with enhanced graphics and exclusive features.

As announced by PUBG Mobile developers, Erangel 2.0 will release for the global version in the second half of 2020. However, the players can play the same by downloading the Game for Peace's latest version.

PUBG Mobile (GFP) Erangel 2.0 APK download

Download Link of PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 APK: https://bit.ly/2YGxusE

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Update Download (Image Credits: software hindi)

Click on the above link and you will be redirected towards the TapTap app page. Click on Download and install the TapTap application. Open the TapTap application and download the Game for Peace (1.8 GB). After the installation is done, open the game and login with WeChat account. (Be sure to set the region in WeChat app to China) Cheers! You can now play Erangel 2.0 on your device.

Advertisement

Recently, PUBG Mobile developers revealed that they are adding final touches to the map. They further requested players to keep an eye on the patch updates, and here's what they said:

"We know that a lot of players are anticipating Karakin or even Erangel 2.0. We promise you that we are working on related content right now. Since Erangel 2.0 has received a lot of attention, we do have some good news to announce, the Dev team is putting the final touches to the map."

They further added:

"We know it’s been a while, but by upgrading and replacing the most favorite map of all time, we have to grind this 2.0 map until it meets our expectations visually and performance-wise. We hope all of the players can adapt to Erangel 2.0 smoothly and please look forward to our patch updates in the second half of 2020."

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update release date officially announced