Nothing Ear 2 officially announced: Release date, specs, features, price, and more

The new Nothing Ear 2 was just announced by Nothing CEO Carl Pei over a video featuring famous tech YouTuber MKBHD. It is the latest addition to the TWS earphones series by Nothing. It has further proven to be a worthy successor to the Nothing Ear 1. Today, we shall see the changes, specifications, features, debut date, and pricing of Nothing's new TWS earbuds.

Nothing Ear 2: Release date, specs, features, price, and more

Design

Maintaining the motto of the brand, the new TWS earphones by Nothing comes in minimalistic packaging. Within the box, there is the charging case with the earphones inside it, along with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable.

The semi-transparent case fully shows off the earbuds. This year it has only launched in the white color scheme. We will have to wait to see if Nothing releases a black variant as well. Both the case and the earbuds have become lighter. The earbuds weigh 0.16 oz while the case weighs 1.83 oz.

Specs and features

First and probably most important, the Nothing Ear 2 has 11.6mm drivers with up to 40db Active Noise Cancelation. The buds have a runtime of 6 hours on a single charge and a cumulative playtime of 36 hours. In just 10 minutes, the fast-charging technology gives 1.25 hours (ANC On) and 1.8 hours (ANC Off) of listening time.

Here is the specs comparison between Ear 1 and Ear 2:

Models Ear 1 Ear 2 Drivers 11.6 mm 11.6 mm ANC Up to 40db Up to 40db (adaptive) Battery (earbuds/case) 5 hours/34 hours 6 hours/36 hours Fast charging (ANC on/ANC off) 50 mins/ 1.2 hours in 10 minutes 1.2 hours/1.8 hours in 10 minutes Control Touch control Press contact Water and sweat resistance Yes IP54 buds/ IP55 case

Instead of touch control, the latest Nothing earbuds come with press controls. It features an improved clear voice technology, with 3db higher noise elimination, dual connection, and 24bit Hi-Res Audio with LHDC 5.0.

The Nothing X app also has some special features for these new earphones. The experience has become more seamless with fully customized equalizer settings, customized gesture controls, and a low-lag mode (only compatible with the Nothing Phone 1). The buds themselves have IP54 water resistance, and the case has IP55. The case also supports 2.5 watts of Qi-certified wireless charging.

Price, launch date, and launch offers

The Nothing Ear 2 is currently available for purchase on the Nothing website. Surprisingly, the price of these new earbuds is the same as the Nothing Ear 1, which is $149. Nothing is also offering existing Ear 1 users a twelve-month guarantee with the purchase of these new earphones. They are also presently offering away Nothing merch with every purchase.

Nothing Ear 2 is a great pair of earphones in the sub-$200 category. The brand has managed to add advanced features without increasing its price, which is astonishing. So without delay, Nothing fans should quickly get their hands on the new Nothing Ear 2.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

