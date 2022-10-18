Nothing Ear (1) gets a price hike in the US: Developmental costs and updates cited as reasons

According to the latest information, Nothing Ear (1) will become more expensive in the US, likely impacting all regional prices. This has been confirmed by Carl Pei, who has been instrumental in growing the brand and developing it into an emerging label.

Nothing Ear (1) was finally released in 2021 after months of teasers filled with what claimed to be a rendition of the final product. While everything proclaimed didn't pan out, the brand's adventures into a True Wireless section have been a success. The product has been selling like hotcakes and has inspired other similar products.

Carl Pei has also explained why prices will rise, stating quality and growth as the two factors. More importantly, he has also informed the date from which the new set of pricing will be implemented on the TWS product so interested buyers can get a lower price if they move quickly.

Nothing Ear (1) allowed the brand to gain a lot of early traction, which has led to more innovations

Today, Nothing (1) has become a familiar name in the tech space due to the features it offers at a competitive price. Carl Pei created the brand with great care and has always been forthcoming with important decisions. Earlier on October 18, he tweeted about the upcoming price hike and explained why such a decision was being taken.

From October 26, the Nothing Ear (1) will cost $149 in the US market. Although unclear right now, regional pricing in other markets could also rise. More importantly, Pei has discussed how today's product has changed from its earlier days.

He added how the company once had three engineers but has grown to a team of 185 in a year. At the same time, Nothing Ear (1) has received over 15 firmware updates that have allowed it to improve and become more efficient.

Pei also gave his tributes to TWS and how it has helped the brand grow into a more diverse portfolio with the release of Nothing (1). He stated that the first product has sold over 600,000 units and will always have a special place in their hearts.

The brand is about to bring the Nothing Ear (Stick) very soon, and some have been apprehensive about what it would mean for the first product. Pei ended his statement by mentioning that the Ear (Stick) will continue to sell in parallel with the first hearing device set. It now remains to be seen if the change in the price and upcoming availability of the Ear (Stick) will have an impact on the older device.

The brand is about to bring the Nothing Ear (Stick) very soon, and some have been apprehensive about what it would mean for the first product. Pei ended his statement by mentioning that the Ear (Stick) will continue to sell in parallel with the first hearing device set. It now remains to be seen if the change in the price and upcoming availability of the Ear (Stick) will have an impact on the older device.

