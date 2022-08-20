"Nice headphones Lenovo": Carl Pei mocks the company for allegedly copying Nothing Ear 1's design

Nothing and Lenovo can be considered to be strong rivals, given the space both belong in. Technology has been a place where it is not uncommon to take inspiration from competitors. However, it can often lead to unsavory situations. Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, recently found himself in a similar situation.

Pei felt that the tech giant might have copied the designs and advertising patterns of one of his products, which led him to air his thoughts on social media.

Pei has been in the news recently with the release of the Nothing 1 phone, which is set to become the next big thing in the mobile market. The device in question is not the phone but points towards two products.

One is, of course, the Ear 1 from Carl Pei's brand, while the other is an upcoming product added by his rival company. Both products being of the exact same nature (TWS) does not help. However, it is safe to say that Pei's comments might have provided Lenovo with the attention they were looking for in the first place.

The Lenovo ad and product design look eerily similar to Nothing Ear 1's design and aesthetics

The saga began with Carl Pei sending out a sarcastic tweet earlier on August 17. His tweet was short and brief, but it hit the mark as intended, as the post included two images from the ThinkPlus line of products.

It is unclear as to what exactly Pei was referring to. It could be the products and their designs in question as there is an apparent similarity between them. Alternatively, he might have been referring to how the two products were advertised.

Interestingly, Pei decided to pick apart the product's design. This stems from the simple fact that the innovator has spoken in the past about the design elements of brands like Apple. He has always been an ardent admirer of Steve Jobs and rates his company quite highly.

However, Nothing's emphasis will be on something slightly different from Apple. Unlike the latter, Pei envisions that his brand will be able to manufacture products that fit in with broader ecosystems. This will give consumers the freedom to make the correct choice.

Social media users were quick to remind the latter that some of Nothing's products could also be blamed for being too inspired by similar products. Regardless, so far, Lenovo has not responded to Pei's comments. It will be interesting to see what they have to say.

