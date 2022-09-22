10 best TWS earbuds under ₹5000 at Amazon Great Indian Festival (2022)

Amazon's Great Indian festival kicks off on 23 September, with retailers offering wide-ranging discounts. This article dives into the best earbuds under ₹5,000.

The reach of online platforms like Amazon and budget offerings by Indian audio brands have turned the narrative around True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, which were earlier solely seen as premium products.

Giants in the audio space wanting to replicate the success of homegrown brands like boAt and Noise are driving innovation forward as both sets of companies fight for the attention of millions of budget-conscious Indian customers.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is bliss for tech lovers

The discounted prices of the earbuds that will be going up for sale on Amazon tomorrow are listed below, alongside their retail prices:

Note: All battery life specifications are of a fully charged case and the buds' playtime.

1) OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless Earbuds

(New Price: 2299, MRP: 2999)

If you fancy premium buds like the OnePlus Z2, but they don't fit your budget, the Nord buds are a good compromise. They also pack in the same impressive fast charging numbers, with a slightly reduced battery capacity, AI Noise Cancelation instead of ANC, and a similar 4 Mic Design for reduced noise during calls.

The buds here have a better battery capacity than their older brother at 7 hours (compared to the Z2's 5).

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

Dimensions: ‎2.8 x 2.1 x 2.3 cm; 530 Grams

Battery Life: 30 Hours

Warranty: 1 Year

2) Noise Buds Play V2 Truly Wireless Earbuds

(New Price: 799, MRP: 2999)

Readers on a tight budget looking for great work-from-home audio gear should take the time to check out Noise's V2 TWS earbuds. Full touch controls, individual mics in each earbud, lightweight design, and an option to switch between high bass and clear sound make it a good pick for those who are on Zoom more than Spotify.

Audio quality and battery life are nothing to write home about and are about as good as they get at this price point.

Amazon Rating: 4/5

Dimensions: ‎7 x 3.9 x 3 cm; 50 Grams

Battery Life: 14 Hours

Warranty: 1 Year

3) Realme Buds Q2 ANC in-Ear TWS Earphones

(New Price: 1799, MRP: 3499)

If Noise Cancelation is a top priority, but your budget is too tight for most buds offering ANC Amazon's Great Indian Festival might be a solution for you in the form of the Realme Buds Q2.

Along with everything that one would expect at this price point, like a great battery, fast charging, touch controls, water resistance, and 10mm drivers, the Q2's unique features like Transparency Mode (allowing users to talk to those around them without taking out the buds), and Dual Channel Transmission, really make the product's case for them.

Amazon Rating: 4/5

Dimensions: ‎6.03 x 2.09 x 2.38 cm; 60 Grams

Battery Life: 28 Hours

Warranty: 1 Year

4) boAt Airdopes 141 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

(New Price: 1299, MRP: 4490)

If you want good audio quality and the best possible battery life on a strict budget, look no further than boAt's 141 Airdopes. With insane battery life, fast charging, IP X4 Rating, AI Noise Cancelation for calls, and the boAt immersive sound that we're all too familiar with, it simply doesn't get better than this Amazon deal.

Amazon Rating: 4/5

Dimensions: ‎5 x 5 x 2 cm; 60 Grams

Battery Life: 42 Hours

Warranty: 1 Year

5) Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro

(New Price: 1499, MRP: 5999)

The main demographic that Redmi targets are gamers, as the device focuses on low latency, battery life, and high-resolution audio. The device has been shown to provide a competitive edge over other TWS earbuds but obviously cannot match the gaming performance of any wired audio accessory.

Keeping that in mind, readers who still want a TWS earbud for their gaming endeavors can go ahead and put Redmi's Earbuds 3 Pro in their Amazon cart, given the presence of Dual Armature Drivers, Qualcomm aptX, 86 ms latency, and some great premium features during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Amazon Rating: 3.5/5

Dimensions: 6.5 x 4.2 x 3.2 cm; 51 Grams

Battery Life: 30 Hours

Warranty: 1 Year

6) OnePlus Buds Z2 Obsidian Black Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds

(New Price: 4499, MRP: 5999)

Users must have realized by now that they'll have to splurge even with discounts to get a premium TWS user experience. OnePlus's Z2 TWS Buds come with best-in-class noise cancelation and much more to make them worth that extra money.

In addition to ANC up to 40 dB, they also have 3 Mic ENC for noise reduction during calls, low latency for gaming, and a mammoth 38-hour battery capacity. The buds have a battery capacity of 5 hours and can be fast charged by the case for 2 hours of playtime in 10 minutes.

The case can also be fast charged, with OnePlus claiming 10 minutes of charge can provide the case with 5 hours of playtime.

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

Dimensions:‎ 7.3 x 3.7 x 2.9 cm; 4 Grams

Battery Life: 38 Hours

Warranty: 1 Year

7) boAt Airdopes 171 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds

(New Price: 1499, MRP: 5999)

Readers who think even the discounted Z2 and Nord headsets are a bit of a stretch can check out another great Amazon deal for some premium quality buds at about half their cost. The Airdopes 171 pack in boAt's signature 6mm bass-y sound, solid battery life, IPX4 rating, and the bells and whistles you would expect from a premium headset.

Amazon Rating: 4/5

Dimensions: ‎3.8 x 3 x 5 cm; 49.7 Grams

Battery Life: 13 Hours

Warranty: 1 Year

8) New JBL Tune 130NC TWS | Active Noise Cancellation Earbuds

(New Price: 3799, MRP: 6999)

If older JBL buds overlooking ANC was your only sore spot, then Tune 130 NC should be in your Amazon cart ASAP. Along with 40dB ANC, JBL offers unmatched battery capacity, customizable sound modes via the JBL app, built-in Alexa, Google Assistant, and four-mic ENC for voice calls.

Readers confused between the OnePlus Z2 and JBL's 130 NC, given their similarity in features and price, should make a choice based on their individual preference for either OnePlus's 11mm driver's bolder sound or JBL's softer and clarity-heavy setup.

Amazon Rating: 4/5

Dimensions: ‎6 x 4.6 x 2.4 cm; 52 Grams

Battery Life: 40 Hours

Warranty: 1 Year

9) Skullcandy Dime Truly Wireless Earbuds with Mic

(New Price: 2429, MRP: 7499)

This premium offering from Skullcandy checks all the boxes for a TWS headset. It will be available at a massive discount on Amazon, making it affordable for those on the market for a budget device. The audio quality is exactly what one would expect from a veteran audio giant like SkullCandy.

IPX4 water resistance, a decent 12-hour battery life, and an excellent noise-isolating snug fit are ideal for workout sessions and commutes.

Amazon Rating: 4/5

Dimensions: 6.3 x 3.9 x 2.1 cm; 32.03 g

Battery Life: 12 Hours

Warranty: 1 Year

10) JBL C115 TWS by Harman, True Wireless Earbuds

(New Price: 2699, MRP: 8990)

JBL has seen steady growth in the space since their earbuds started getting rave reviews to finally bring the studio-level sound quality associated with the company into their TWS offerings. The first of these was the C115 in January last year, making this the oldest device on the list.

This older product is a fantastic deal at Amazon's new discounted price, given it comes with JBL's signature natural bass sound, acoustic room engineering, and excellent call quality. The battery life does leave a bit to be desired.

Amazon Rating: 4/5

Dimensions: ‎16 x 10 x 4.2 cm; 73 Grams

Battery Life: 21 Hours

Warranty: 1 Year

