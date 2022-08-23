Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro vs Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which premium Android earbuds should you get?

True wireless earbuds are getting more popular daily due to improved technology that can fit all the components needed for crisp audio without trading it for battery life. Moreover, some unique features have also started appearing, such as active noise-cancellation, previously only seen in wired audio devices.

In the past two months, two of the biggest competitors have released the latest iterations of their wireless earbuds. Google has made significant changes to the Pixel Buds Pro over the 2nd gen model released in 2019.

Samsung has also made some welcome changes over the previous model, released in 2021. Both devices are feature-packed and have a similar cost, but which are the better Android earbuds?

Comparison of best Android earbuds money can buy

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Google Pixel Buds Pro Price $229 $199 Size 0.7 x 0.85 x 0.7 inches (per bud); 1.97 x 1.97 x 1.1 inches (charging case) 0.88 x 0.87 x 0.93 inches (per bud); 0.98 x 1.97 x 2.49 inches (charging case) Weight 0.19 (per bud); 1.53 ounces (charging case) 0.22 ounces (per bud); 2.2 ounces (charging case) Speakers and microphones 2-way woofer and tweeter with three microphones 11 mm dynamic speaker driver with three microphones Listening time with case 18 hours with ANC, 29 hours without ANC 20 hours with ANC, 31 hours without ANC Colors White, Graphite, Bora Purple Charcoal, Fog, Coral, Lemongrass Water resistance IPX7 Earbuds: IPX4, Case: IPX2

Features

Both devices have active noise cancelations and do a great job of it. Even though the Pixel Buds Pro is Google's first earbuds with ANC, the feature is not lacking in any way.

Samsung has "intelligent noise-canceling," meaning that the buds have an extra 3dB of attenuation compared to their predecessor, with noise cancelation at every frequency.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comprises more features than its competition, including 360 Audio, Bixby voice wake-up, earbuds fit test, gaming mode, equalizer, 24-bit Hi-FI sound, control customization, voice detection, and more. The Galaxy Wearable app makes a lot of these features possible.

The Pixel Buds Pro is not the most feature-packed pair of earbuds but has enough to justify its $200 price tag. It has Eartip Seal Check, Google Assistant, Google Translate, notifications, spatial audio (which will be added via an update), volume EQ, one-tap Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth multipoint, and more.

Battery life

The battery life of both these devices depends on the user carrying the charging case with them. Without the case, the Google buds last up to 11 hours, whereas the pair can last up to 31 hours with the charging case. The Samsung buds can last a measly eight hours without the case, but with it, the pair can last up to 29 hours.

Both models have wireless and quick charging, but the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has a slight upper hand with reverse wireless charging.

Sound quality

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has lots of firepower in terms of sound features with 360 Audio, 24-but Hi-Fi Sound, the latest Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio, a low-latency mode for gaming, and a coaxial 2-way speaker tuned by AKG. These features make this pair one of the best-sounding wireless earbuds on the market.

Although Google Pixel Buds Pro does not have many features, the pair sounds excellent with its 6-core audio processor with an 11mm driver that dishes out crisp, bassy, and impactful audio. Users can customize it with the volume equalizer, where the bass and treble can be tweaked per their preferences.

Google also plans to release spatial audio later this year via an update.

Verdict

Both earbuds are close in terms of performance, and there is no clear winner. It comes down to which phone the user is pairing with because the Google buds will work better with Google smartphones, even though they are designed for all Android devices, as none of the features are held back if they are not being used with a Google smartphone.

The Samsung buds are designed to work best with Samsung smartphones as all the features are unlocked, such as 360 Audio, scalable codec, Bixby, and PowerShare. If readers own a Samsung phone or are planning to buy one, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is the best option, even though they will have to pay a premium of $30.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

