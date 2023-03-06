Nothing Ear (2) launch date confirmed: Expected price, features, and more

The Nothing Ear (2) earbuds finally have a release date, as confirmed by the company in a recent tweet. These devices will be the company's first second-gen iteration of any product. So far, the mobile-tech startup has launched a smartphone, a custom launcher, and two earbuds lineups targeted at different audiences.

The Ear (1) was the first Nothing device to ever be launched publicly and was hyped up like crazy. Although the earbuds weren't the perfect products to ever exist, they lived up to the customers' expectations.

The upcoming Ear (2) will be an update over its predecessor, looking to build on the customerbase the devices have already built so far. They will launch within two weeks from now. Let's go over the details and leaks that have surfaced on the internet so far.

The Nothing Ear (2) will be a refinement of the last-gen variants

The Ear (2) render shared by Nothing on their website and socials (Image via Nothing)

As confirmed by Nothing on its website, the upcoming devices will be announced at the upcoming event on March 22. It will kick off at 10 AM ET (4 PM BST or 8:30 PM IST). The livestream will be viewable on the company's official website or its social media accounts.

The tagline for the Nothing Ear (2) includes "better sound" and "better clarity." They will be "a mighty refinement," probably as compared to the Nothing Ear (1) and the Ear (Stick) previously launched.

The leaked promotional teaser shows a bug pulling what seems to be the outer case of the upcoming earbuds from the British tech company. A quick glimpse at the external features of the case of the Ear (2) is seen in this image. The successor to the Ear (1) might retain the same transparent plastic outer cover as the last-gen device.

Leaked renders of the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds (Image via Smartprix)

We have already seen some renders of the Ear (2) on the internet, thanks to industry insiders and leakers. The leaked renders do line up pretty well with the images showcased by the company.

Across the board, the upcoming Nothing Ear (2) will not be a drastic overhaul of the formula that has already worked for the company. The leaked renders showcase minor rearrangements, but the device looks too similar for users accustomed to the earbuds to notice any difference.

The Ear (1) was a solid sub-$100 package of great audio quality, solid active-noise cancelation, and decent battery life when it launched back in 2022. It is expected that the new device will be built upon this core to deliver an even better experience. For now, we can only wait for the company to reveal further details.

