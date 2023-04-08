5 factors to consider when choosing the right external hard drive

External hard drives have become essential for people who need extra storage for their critical data. With increased file sizes for high-resolution photos, 4k videos, and huge game files, a computer's internal hard drive can quickly run out of storage.

This is where external hard drives come in handy. They are one of the most common and cost-effective ways to store large amounts of data. Compared to SSDs, they cost less and provide more storage at a similar price point.

The tech market is flooded with external hard drive options, so choosing one that will satisfy all your requirements can be challenging. You need to consider many factors before making your purchase, including capacity, speed, and reliability.

This guide lists the different factors you need to consider to find the right hard drive for your needs.

Connection type and other factors to consider when choosing an external hard drive

1) Storage capacity

Storage capacity is among the first considerations when buying an external hard drive.

The storage capacity you choose depends on the amount of data you plan to store. If you are a casual user who needs to store essential documents, photos, and a few videos, 1TB or less of storage capacity is good enough. However, if you're a content creator, photographer, or videographer, you will need a larger storage capacity. In such cases, look for drives with 2TB or more storage.

External hard drives come in different storage capacities, ranging from a few hundred gigabytes (GB) to several terabytes (TB). The most common storage capacities are 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8 TB. Carefully consider your current and future requirements when choosing a storage capacity.

2) Speed

The speed of an external hard drive is another essential factor to consider. Speed affects the overall performance of your computer, especially if you are using the drive for video editing or gaming.

Hard drives come in speeds ranging from 5400 to 7200 RPM. The higher the RPM, the faster the drive; it also tends to be more expensive.

Speed is not the only factor that affects a hard drive's performance. The interface of the drive determines the speed of data transfer. Currently, most external drives come with USB 3.0, which offers a faster data transfer rate than USB 2.0. If you have a newer computer or device, it is advised to use USB Type-C connectivity as it tends to be faster and transfers data more efficiently.

3) Connection Type

The connection type determines how the external hard drive connects to your computer and the data transfer speed.

There are different connection types, such as USB, FireWire, and Thunderbolt. USB is the most common connection type and is compatible with almost all computers. It is also one of the slowest, with USB 2.0 offering data transfer rates of up to 800Mbps and USB 3.0 up to 5Gbps. While Thunderbolt 4 is the fastest connection type, with a data transfer rate of up to 40 Gbps.

When choosing which connection type to get, consider the data transfer speed you require. If you have to constantly move large files, you might want to go for Thunderbolt 4 as it offers the fastest transfer speed.

4)Portability

Western Digital WD_BLACK P10 2.5" (Image via Jamaal Cooks/Unsplash)

Portability is also an essential factor, especially if you plan to use your drive on the go.

Portable hard drives are generally compact and lightweight, making them easy to carry. However, they might not offer as much storage as the more significant variants.

A larger external drive might be a better option if you use your drive mostly at home or in the office.

5) Durability

A rugged external hard drive from Lacie (Image via Lacie)

Durability is one of the crucial factors to consider when choosing an external hard drive. External hard drives can be fragile and easily damaged if dropped or knocked over accidentally.

A durable drive is a good choice if you plan to use it on the go or plan to use it for a long time. It should have a sturdy enclosure to withstand accidental drops and impacts.

When determining the durability of a drive, it is essential to consider its resistance to external elements such as dust and water. There are 'rugged' external drives that are designed to withstand harsh environments, ideal for outdoor usage or in an industrial setting.

By following these guidelines as well as researching and comparing different drives, you can make an informed decision on a product that meets your storage needs.

