What is USB 4.0 Version 2.0? New connective standard raises top speeds to 120Gbps

The USB Implementers Forum has updated the USB 4.0 specification with support of up to 120 Gbps transfer speeds. Since its formal debut in 1996, consumers have benefited from its convenience.

However, things have changed from its initial phase. Multiple USB connectivity standards are now available, which may cause confusion. The release of USB 4.0, a new version, could assist in clearing up this complication.

The plug-and-play interface that enables a computer to connect with peripherals and other devices is known as USB, which stands for Universal Serial Bus. A new revision of USB 4.0, namely version 2.0, now supports data transfer rates of up to 120Gbps, a significant increase from the previous generation's maximum speed of 80Gbps.

The USB Implementers Forum, a non-profit industry organization that oversees the interface, released this information. Updated specifications for USB 4.0 Version 2.0, which was previously announced in September, were made available by the organization on Tuesday.

How the new version of USB 4.0 is significant

Under the new standard, USB4's data transmission rate will increase from 80Gbps to 120Gbps. Manufacturers will have the opportunity to boost data transmission speeds even further thanks to the updated specifications, but only in one direction at the expense of the other.

The USB-IF forum claims that the USB Type-C signal interface may be set up asymmetrically to give up to 120Gbps in one direction while maintaining 40Gbps in the other direction for certain purposes, such as driving very-high performance USB4-based displays.

This may be done by the manufacturer by rearranging the data channels. There are a total of four lanes in the conventional USB 4.0 Version 2.0 connection, which are evenly divided to allow data to be sent and received at 80Gbps. Three lanes may be set up for transportation in one way at 120Gbps, leaving the fourth lane free to send data in the opposite direction at 40Gbps.

The new unified USB-IF branding and marketing program will include guidelines for recognizing approved USB 80Gbps products and connections. As a reminder, end users should not be told about the capabilities using the names of specifications or technical jargon.

All devices that accept the Universal Serial Bus can utilize a single, scalable standard that is made available by the USB4 Version 2.0 specification. This covers all devices, including laptops, desktop computers, mobile devices, and tablets.

Due to faster data rates, USB 4.0 Version 2.0 should be able to power 8K or 16K monitors at high refresh rates and HDR colors that professional producers and gamers require. An 8K monitor can now be powered at 60Hz using DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.0 in USB4, however, all display data is delivered in a single path.

Key features

Some of the key features of the new USB specifications include:-

Bandwith: Over the USB 3.2 standard, USB4 Version 2.0 delivers more bandwidth. Utilizing both new 80 & 120 Gbps USB Type-C active cables and current 40 Gbps USB Type-C passive cables, it provides data transfer speeds of up to 120 Gbps, which is twice as fast as USB 3.2. Efficiency: Version 2.0 of USB4 uses less power than its predecessor. It employs a Type-C connector rather than the more traditional Type-A and Type-B connectors since it is smaller and simpler to use. Wider compatibility: Compared to USB 3.2, USB4 Version 2.0 supports more devices, such as Thunderbolt 3 gadgets, DockPort gadgets, and DisplayPort monitors.

Availability

Regrettably, there is still more work to be done before the USB4 Version 2.0 standard is implemented. The release is now only available to developers, who will receive training on Type C and power-delivery standards as well as the most recent revisions to the specifications.

At the developer conferences that the USB Implementers Forum is holding, more information will probably become available. It may take up to a year for the new standard to be officially integrated and certified.

Poll : 0 votes