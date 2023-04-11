5 best wireless gaming mice in 2023

Wireless gaming mice have become one of the most important peripherals for any PC user. These mice are great for those who want to experience an untethered and fast response for the best gaming experience. Such mice generally feature better sensors and ergonomic designs for long gaming sessions. The market currently offers a large variety of wireless mice with gaming capabilities in different price ranges.

Technological advances in the field of sensors and general circuitry have paved the path for various new manufacturers. Modern wireless mice capitalize on their capability to provide performance while maintaining a very low overall weight.

This article will highlight some of the best wireless gaming mice of 2023.

Note: The choices are subjective and reflect the opinion of the author.

Best wireless gaming mouse choices in 2023

Popular companies like Razer and Logitech enjoyed the majority of the market share in the mouse industry. However, new manufacturers have been able to balance this out with attractive prices and high-quality mice. Wireless gaming mice can now be found in most setups primarily due to convenience, higher performance stats, and economic utility.

Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the best-rated wireless gaming mice of 2023.

1) Logitech G305 (or G304 in some regions) LIGHTSPEED ($42)

The Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED provides a smooth gaming experience with its ambidextrous shape. It is fairly light and weighs around 101g and operates with a single AA battery. It can clock up to 250 hours of battery life and can be configured with Logitech’s companion app. The click-latency of the mouse is excellent and can provide a lag-free gaming experience.

Specs Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Buttons 6 Polling rate 1000 Hz Max DPI 12,000 Sensor HERO Gaming Sensor Weight 99g

The package contains a sensor and an extender wire for the sensor to be closer for better reception. The foot of the mouse can also be swapped out for third-party products and is a modification that is quite common among gamers.

2) Corsair SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS ($109.99)

The Corsair SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS is another compelling choice in the lower mid-tier price range. It is built similarly to the Logitech wireless gaming mouse but only caters to those who use their right hand to operate the mouse. It is comparatively lighter, boasting a total of 78.7g and a 2000 Hz polling rate. The mouse also features an RBG logo on the palm wrest.

Specs Corsair SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS Buttons 7 Polling rate 2000 Hz Max DPI 26,000 Sensor CORSAIR MARKSMAN native Optical Sensor Weight 79g

It has spring-loaded buttons for a lag-free experience and can provide 90 hours of battery life. The mouse can run on AA and AAA batteries, offering greater flexibility.

3) LAMZU Atlantis ($119.99)

The LAMZU Atlantis enters the mid-tier market with a higher price tag and a smaller number on the weighing scale. This wireless gaming mouse features an ambidextrous shape with a total weight of 55.5g and a 70-hour battery life when fully charged. It has a subtle design and does not contain any RGB lighting. It has a snappy click that can provide excellent gaming performance.

Specs LAMZU Atlantis Buttons 6 Polling rate 1000 Hz Max DPI 26,000 Sensor PAW3395 Optical Sensor Weight 55g

Users can opt to use the mouse in wireless mode or connect the wire to use it in wired mode. Its smaller size is perfect for players who prefer to game with a claw grip or have relatively smaller hands.

4) Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED ($149.99)

The Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED is an upper-tier entry-level product. It features a Hero 25k sensor for the best possible tracking experience. It is a product that caters to users who prefer a slightly bigger mouse. The mouse also has a large number of buttons that can be customized and reaches up to 140 hours of battery life.

Specs Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED Buttons 11 Polling rate 1000 Hz Max DPI 25,600 Sensor Hero 25k Gaming Sensor Weight 114g – 130g (adjustable)

It is a large mouse and is a great fit for both professional and gaming environments due to its flexibility. The buttons are durable and rated for long-term usage.

5) Razer Viper V2 Pro ($148.99)

The Razer Viper V2 Pro is a top-shelf wireless gaming mouse that can provide one of the best experiences in the peripheral market. It weighs around 58g and features an ambidextrous shape for most users. It can run continuously for 80 hours on a single battery charge and includes the option for wired use.

Specs Razer Viper V2 Pro Buttons 8 Polling rate 4000 Hz Max DPI 30,000 Sensor Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor Weight 54g

It has a Focus Pro 30K sensor to provide a seamless tracking experience without skipping a single beat. The build quality and exceptionally low click latency make it a popular choice among most gamers.

Several mice are available that feature low-latency wireless connectivity and massive battery life. Users should properly note down their requirements and then browse through all the products to find the perfect fit. For the most recent updates, follow Sportskeeda.

