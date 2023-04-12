Home automation has been a futuristic goal for most homeowners as it is perceived to make life easier with higher accessibility. The influx of smart devices and electronics has propelled the idea of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to be able to connect and control a house without much human interference. The notion of home automation has gained a lot of traction in recent years due to different companies introducing smart gadgets and personal assistants.

The digital handshake between both these technologies has paved the path for a lot of automated actions that do not require user assistance.

This article will introduce readers to the home automation process and present its benefits.

Home automation and its effectiveness with AI assistants

Several aspects of real life that have improved significantly due to the involvement of smart appliances. This category comprises almost anything including Air Conditioners (ACs), TVs, and even mechanized garage doors. The purpose of home automation is not just to make living more convenient but also flexible and secure.

AI-based automation takes this concept further and introduces the complete centralization of all supported gadgets that can perform tasks with simple sets of instructions.

Here is how users can prepare themselves for AI-based home automation.

Purchase an AI-powered home assistant and set it up for voice recognition.

Utilize as many smart devices as possible in the house.

Make sure these appliances are compatible with each other and can connect on a single platform.

Connect the home assistant and set the instructions for different commands and tasks.

It is important to note that this process can be difficult as AI-based home automation is not commonly used. Take the help of the manufacturers and installation helpers for the best results.

Home automation

AI-based automation can greatly reduce the chaos of controlling every other appliance with a separate companion application. The AI will centralize and assume control over the selected smart devices to complete its tasks.

A common example of such a system and its effect would be - the AI can track its owners and after they reach a certain distance near the house, it automatically turns on the AC, sets the desired temperature, closes or opens the curtains, and unlocks the door.

The AI would also be able to perform floor cleaning by connecting with the robotic cleaners. Elimination of such chores can create a more relaxed environment for the homeowners and ease their way of living.

Energy efficiency

The presence of a programmed assistant would mean that they are less likely to forget tasks. AI-based home automation will be able to conserve as much energy as possible when the owners are not home and maintain only the basic requirements.

Such a feat can be achieved by enabling AI to control smart thermostats, plug points, and even lighting sensors. This can greatly reduce the carbon footprint of a household and promote energy efficiency.

Home security

One of the best features of an AI assistant is that it does not require sleep or rest. It can run tasks and take commands at any time of the day. This becomes a great tool that can be connected to security devices like electronic door locks and cameras.

The AI can be fed instructions such that if anyone should try to forcefully enter the house, the system can sound alarms, turn on all lights, or even call the regional emergency number. Over time, the AI can learn familiar faces and monitor security as required.

The future of homes will be automated as technology is rapidly evolving. Automation can prove to be a vital point in energy consumption control and uplift the overall lifestyle standard.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

