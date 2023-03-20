Cortana is a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) application developed and released by tech giant Microsoft. Microsoft Windows features this AI assistant as a package and has become one of the most popular and intuitive operating software (OS).

Cortana can assist users in various ways as it is integrated with many applications like Microsoft Teams, Calendar, and Bing. It can also track personal alarms and reminders to keep users on their schedule.

Here is a closer look at setting up Microsoft's AI assistant for Windows users.

Starting with Windows Cortana and its different functions

Microsoft has invested heavily in developing its own AI assistant. It first arrived on Windows 8.1 phones in April 2014, before rolling out to PC operating systems. It was aimed at creating a unique ecosystem to increase user efficiency and access to the common web.

Here are the steps to enable Microsoft's AI on your Windows 11 OS.

Click on the Windows button (Start button).

Search the keyword “Cortana” on the search bar in the Start menu.

Click and open the application.

In case the application is not available in the OS, users can download it from the Microsoft Store.

Sign in with your email account to start setting up Microsoft’s AI assistant.

Accept the terms and conditions to enable the AI assistant on the system.

Voice activation

The assistant can be trained to detect the voice of an individual and respond to it through the microphone. The process is straightforward and can be completed quickly by following the steps listed below.

Open Settings and head over to “Privacy & Security” and click on “Voice Activation”.

Enable the option for the AI to listen to keywords.

This enables the AI assistant to listen for “Cortana” or “Hey Cortana” and hear out the requests or statements of the user, making it possible for them to perform simultaneous activities with the help of a smart and connected AI. The virtual assistant can also be accessed via keyboard in the text chat area provided.

Cortana’s features

Windows OS users can share their day-to-day tasks with Microsoft’s AI simply by stating their objectives. It can keep track of daily schedules, meetings, and information about people in the organization, and even arrange the calendar for time slots.

It was released with a few quirks that were addressed over the years with several updates. The AI assistant is ingrained in the functionalities of Microsoft’s software such as Word, Mail, and Teams, among others.

This allows the assistant to track various requests like scheduling a meeting with people, joining scheduled events, and looking ahead to upcoming tasks. It is also useful for looking up quick facts without having to open a new tab.

The AI's basics are similar to its competitors as it can set an alarm, create reminders, calculate, forecast weather from sources, and keep track of news headlines. All these qualities result in making for a wholesome AI assistant that can enable users to shed a percentage of their workload.

Cortana has paved the way for different routes to complete simple tasks with minimal user input. It is a great example of the wonders of technology, alongside all the advancements we can hope for in the future.

