How to compose and send a professional email with Jenni AI: Features, pricing, and more explained

Jenni AI is an emerging virtual assistant that helps users compose and complete sentences in written content, such as emails and essays, in a professional manner. It also comes with an easy-to-understand UI and controls.

This artificial intelligence tool conveniently helps users complete an entire topic with suggestions and a few changes according to one's preference. It is also great for businesses as it can book appointments, answer questions, and handle various tasks simultaneously.

This article guides users through the process of composing a professional email in Jenni AI while explaining the features and pricing of the writing tool.

Jenni AI is writers' perfect AI-based virtual companion

Jenni AI can be used on any device, including PCs or handheld devices, such as a smartphone. The website has a simple interface that allows users to get started quickly.

Composing email

Composing an email is fairly simple, but making it sound professional can be challenging for some. Fortunately, the AI tool has this aspect covered. The steps to compose an email with Jenni are as follows:

Visit the official website. Log in or create an account by entering an email and password and following the steps. Alternatively, sign up using a Google account. A pop-up regarding suggestion personalization will appear. Answer the questions, and the website will show up. Click on New Document and select email from the options. Write the subject on the document title and enter the details in the description box, as well as select the professional tone. Click on Start Writing.

The website will provide suggestions on a line-by-line basis, and users can approve or reject it so that the AI can provide a similar suggestion. This helps the user decide on the content according to their preference without changing much later.

Features

Features of Jenni (Image via youtube/@TechResearch05)

Jenni can be used to create a blog by entering a title and a short description of the context. It composes the first line and continues writing based on the user's approval. The AI can also pitch and type information regarding similar topics to make the blog look more detailed.

The virtual assistant can be used to write large essays with little effort. It can generate text without grammatical errors and a near-perfect construction of sentences, making it ideal for students looking to complete their assignments.

Pricing

The plan options (Image via Jenni)

The pricing for Jenni AI services is divided into six plans for users and businesses, ranging from $6 to $128 per month, along with options for annual plans that allow you to save more.

Users can choose a plan that can be used to generate and get suggestions from 36,000 to over 1 million+ words. The company further states that they only count words for suggestions approved by the user, hence, they can generate as many as they wish.

The only drawback is that the word quota does not roll over upon renewal of the plan every month.

Conclusion

Jenni AI is an excellent tool for composing emails, blogs, and essays. The plans are suitable for users and businesses alike. The website also allows users a 500-word free trial to check if the AI suits their needs.

However, the website does not allow users to copy content without a subscription to one of their plans and does not provide a word rollover for unused suggestions.

