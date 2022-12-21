PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2022: List of winners across categories

The PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2022 winners were recently announced and it's no surprise God of War Ragnarok bagged several prizes. The post adjudged the latest chapter of Kratos and Atreus' story to be the best title on PlayStation 4 and 5, along with crowning the title with Best Story and Best New Character. Stray won the Best Independent Game of the Year Award.

PlayStation @PlayStation God of War Ragnarök's behind the scenes series wraps up, as Santa Monica Studio shares a thank you message to the God of War community of fans: play.st/3hEcAXC God of War Ragnarök's behind the scenes series wraps up, as Santa Monica Studio shares a thank you message to the God of War community of fans: play.st/3hEcAXC https://t.co/u6ur7zzxkP

As the year counts down to its end, the gaming industry is treated to a number of awards ceremonies that serenade and celebrate everything that has happened over the past 12 months. Be it The Game Awards or Esports Awards, fans are always eager to see whether their favorite titles make the cut in their nominated categories.

The winners of the PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2022 won't surprise fans who have been following the recent award ceremonies and others who have kept track of the popularity of various titles.

All winners across categories at PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2022

The PlayStation Game of the Year awards take place every year and are driven entirely by players' choices through voting. The 16 categories in this year's PlayStation Game of the Year cover a wide array of video game titles.

PlayStation @PlayStation Your votes have been tallied and we can now reveal the PS Blog Game of the Year 2022 winners are… play.st/3Wt0qQ8 Your votes have been tallied and we can now reveal the PS Blog Game of the Year 2022 winners are… play.st/3Wt0qQ8 https://t.co/LBWKVikL7K

Best New Character

Winner: Thor || God of War Ragnarok

Gold: Cat || Stray

Cat || Stray Silver: Odin || God of War Ragnarok

Odin || God of War Ragnarok Bronze: Malenia || Elden Ring

Best Story

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I Silver: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West

Best Graphical Showcase

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West Silver: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Bronze: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Best Art Direction

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Silver: Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West Bronze: Stray

Best Audio Design

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Silver: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West

Soundtrack of the Year

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Silver: The Last of Us Part 1

The Last of Us Part 1 Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West

Best Accessibility Features

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I Silver: Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West Bronze: FIFA 23

Best Use of DualSense

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West Silver: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Bronze: Stray

Best Multiplayer Experience

Winner: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Gold: Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 Silver: FIFA 23

FIFA 23 Bronze: Gran Turismo 7

Best Ongoing Game

Winner: Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Gold: Fortnite

Fortnite Silver: Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV Bronze: Fall Guys

Best Sports Game

Winner: Gran Turismo 7

Gold: FIFA 23

FIFA 23 Silver: NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 Bronze: F1 22

Best Independent Game of the Year

Winner: Stray

Gold: Sifu

Sifu Silver: Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb Bronze: Inscryption

Best Re-Release

Winner: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Gold: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Silver: Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Life is Strange Remastered Collection Bronze: Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

PS4 Game of the Year

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Silver: Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West Bronze: Stray

PS5 Game of the Year

Winner: God of War Ragnarok

Gold: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Silver: Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West Bronze: Stray

Most Anticipated Game of 2023 and Beyond

Winner: Hogwarts Legacy

Gold: Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 Silver: Marvel's Wolverine

Marvel's Wolverine Bronze: Assassin's Creed Mirage

