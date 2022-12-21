PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2022: List of winners across categories

The PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2022 winners were recently announced and it's no surprise God of War Ragnarok bagged several prizes. The post adjudged the latest chapter of Kratos and Atreus' story to be the best title on PlayStation 4 and 5, along with crowning the title with Best Story and Best New Character. Stray won the Best Independent Game of the Year Award.
As the year counts down to its end, the gaming industry is treated to a number of awards ceremonies that serenade and celebrate everything that has happened over the past 12 months. Be it The Game Awards or Esports Awards, fans are always eager to see whether their favorite titles make the cut in their nominated categories.
The winners of the PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2022 won't surprise fans who have been following the recent award ceremonies and others who have kept track of the popularity of various titles.
All winners across categories at PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2022
The PlayStation Game of the Year awards take place every year and are driven entirely by players' choices through voting. The 16 categories in this year's PlayStation Game of the Year cover a wide array of video game titles.
Best New Character
Winner: Thor || God of War Ragnarok
- Gold: Cat || Stray
- Silver: Odin || God of War Ragnarok
- Bronze: Malenia || Elden Ring
Best Story
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
- Gold: The Last of Us Part I
- Silver: Elden Ring
- Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West
Best Graphical Showcase
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
- Gold: Horizon Forbidden West
- Silver: Elden Ring
- Bronze: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
Best Art Direction
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
- Gold: Elden Ring
- Silver: Horizon Forbidden West
- Bronze: Stray
Best Audio Design
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
- Gold: Elden Ring
- Silver: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West
Soundtrack of the Year
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
- Gold: Elden Ring
- Silver: The Last of Us Part 1
- Bronze: Horizon Forbidden West
Best Accessibility Features
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
- Gold: The Last of Us Part I
- Silver: Horizon Forbidden West
- Bronze: FIFA 23
Best Use of DualSense
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
- Gold: Horizon Forbidden West
- Silver: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Bronze: Stray
Best Multiplayer Experience
Winner: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Gold: Overwatch 2
- Silver: FIFA 23
- Bronze: Gran Turismo 7
Best Ongoing Game
Winner: Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Gold: Fortnite
- Silver: Final Fantasy XIV
- Bronze: Fall Guys
Best Sports Game
Winner: Gran Turismo 7
- Gold: FIFA 23
- Silver: NBA 2K23
- Bronze: F1 22
Best Independent Game of the Year
Winner: Stray
- Gold: Sifu
- Silver: Cult of the Lamb
- Bronze: Inscryption
Best Re-Release
Winner: Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Gold: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
- Silver: Life is Strange Remastered Collection
- Bronze: Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
PS4 Game of the Year
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
- Gold: Elden Ring
- Silver: Horizon Forbidden West
- Bronze: Stray
PS5 Game of the Year
Winner: God of War Ragnarok
- Gold: Elden Ring
- Silver: Horizon Forbidden West
- Bronze: Stray
Most Anticipated Game of 2023 and Beyond
Winner: Hogwarts Legacy
- Gold: Resident Evil 4
- Silver: Marvel's Wolverine
- Bronze: Assassin's Creed Mirage
