Gmail adds new integrated marketing tools: Branded email, multi-send, admin settings and more

Google Workspace has some great news for email marketers and businesses with the addition of two important features geared towards boosting Gmail's marketing capabilities.

With these features, users will be able to access ready-made templates for multiple types of professional emails along with the ability to send them without the usual hassles.

Read on to learn more about both of these updates.

Google Workspace upgrades Gmail's marketing capabilities

Gmail @gmail Starting today, an updated #Gmail experience will start rolling out to every user. Learn more → blog.google/products/gmail… Starting today, an updated #Gmail experience will start rolling out to every user. Learn more → blog.google/products/gmail… https://t.co/k2JFShWNKC

These features were added alongside a larger overhaul of Gmail itself. Essentially, all of these changes are geared towards faster creation of emails in mass-email scenarios. This includes everything from announcements to newsletters to company-wide notices.

All layouts will come with a set of featured images, buttons and text elements. These can be customized as per the user's own color scheme, links, images and logos. Coupled with that, the multi-send feature is fairly simple as it allows users to send out emails in mass without having to create a mail trail, BCCing recipients, etc.

These features will be gradually released for both admins and end users. The rollout for admins has already commenced on July 28, while end users can expect to see the same on August 8.

Scheduled Release domains will have to wait for these changes as they will only be added for their end users after August 22. It may take up to 15 days for them to gain access to these features on Gmail.

Google Workspace @GoogleWorkspace Check out these resources to enhance your organization’s productivity, collaboration, and overall success by fully leveraging the benefits of googlecloudcommunity.com/gc/Workspace-Q… Check out these resources to enhance your organization’s productivity, collaboration, and overall success by fully leveraging the benefits of #GoogleWorkspace 💡 Check out these resources to enhance your organization’s productivity, collaboration, and overall success by fully leveraging the benefits of #GoogleWorkspace → googlecloudcommunity.com/gc/Workspace-Q… https://t.co/hTzkgdjyqg

The following list includes the various Google Workspace editions that these new features will be made available to:

Business Standard & Business Plus

Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus

Education Standard & Education Plus

Nonprofits

Workspace Individual

Legacy G Suite Basic customers

Other editions may receive these new features after a certain period of time, as was the case with several new additions to Workspace over the years.

Please note that if your organization has disabled Google Drive, Gmail layouts will be turned off automatically. Existing send quotas for users will remain the same even after the release of these changes, and admin level controls will be available for both these features to the same extent as others.

With the growing prominence of remote work, Google Workspace is poised to be a top contender in the ever expanding demand for competitive office software. Since these features are not yet available to end users, it remains to be seen as to how and to what extent they will impact productivity in Gmail.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far