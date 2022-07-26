Best BGMI control layout and sensitivity for gyroscope (July 2022)

BGMI recently celebrated its first anniversary. Within 12 months of its release, the game has seen a massive rise in popularity as new players join in daily, dramatically increasing the quality of the in-game lobby.

To perform better in the ongoing 2.1 update, new users try to change lots of things but often miss out on tweaking the basics, like setting up sensitivity and control layouts. Both can impact their gameplay and improve their battle royale experience.

Control layout for better gaming experience in BGMI

BGMI provides its gamers with an opportunity to set their own layouts. To do so, they can visit the Customize Buttons option in the in-game settings.

Those who use the four-finger claw layout have performed better over others in the long run. It is popular amongst professional players as well.

Snippet showing four-finger claw layout in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Here's an overview of the four-finger claw layout in BGMI:

Top Left Side: Firing button for sprays and tap-fire shots.

Firing button for sprays and tap-fire shots. Bottom Left Side: Movement stick and sprint button on top for smooth movement. The bag has been kept here to restrict it from accidentally triggering during fights.

Movement stick and sprint button on top for smooth movement. The bag has been kept here to restrict it from accidentally triggering during fights. Top Right Side: Several buttons, including the scope, location pointer, volume keys, mini-map, loot crate drop-down, quick scope switch, TPP/ FPP switch, and sideways peek.

Several buttons, including the scope, location pointer, volume keys, mini-map, loot crate drop-down, quick scope switch, TPP/ FPP switch, and sideways peek. Bottom Right Side: A cluster of buttons like reload, crouch, prone, jump, door open, and side scope are kept here.

A cluster of buttons like reload, crouch, prone, jump, door open, and side scope are kept here. Center: The eye button is kept in the center (right on top of the crosshair) for better aim.

Fixing different sensitivity settings in BGMI for improved gameplay

1) Camera Sensitivity

Tweaking Camera Sensitivity for better performance (Image via Krafton)

The ideal Camera Sensitivity helps users have knowledge of their immediate surroundings in the game. This can be used by moving the eye button available in the control layout.

3rd Person No Scope: 230-250 percent

1st person No scope: 230-250 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 25-35 percent

2x Scope: 33-45 percent

3x Scope: 34-45 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 26-31 percent

6x Scope: 19-24 percent

8x Scope: 16-22 percent

2) ADS Sensitivity

A picture of customized ADS Sensitivity (Image via Krafton)

Aim Down Sight Sensitivity can help gamers control gun recoil while spraying. ADS works indirectly proportional to Gyroscope Sensitivity. Those with a higher Gyroscope Sensitivity have lower ADS Sensitivity and vice-versa.

3rd Person No Scope: 120 percent

1st Person No Scope: 105-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 2 percent

2x Scope: 3 percent

3x Scope: 24-28 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 10-30 percent

6x Scope: 15-22 percent

8x Scope: 24-28 percent

3) Gyroscope Sensitivity

The Gyroscope sensor comes in-built on phones nowadays. The sensor helps players shift their aim from one target to another by tilting their phones. It also helps control recoil during sprays.

3rd Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

1st Person No Scope: 350-400 percent

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 350-400 percent

2x Scope: 350-400 percent

3x Scope: 320-350 percent

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 280-350 percent

6x Scope: 120-140 percent

8x Scope: 84-88 percent

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Users can adjust the control layout and sensitivity settings according to their preferences.

