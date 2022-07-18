How to find new BGMI gun Lynx AMR after 2.1 update

BGMI players and fans eagerly wait for Krafton to release periodic updates. These updates contain several new features that massively enrich the BR experience. Following the success of the last few updates, the developers rolled out the 2.1 update on July 14.

The update has introduced several features, however, the craze regarding the new Lynx AMR is unmatched.

Everything that BGMI players need to know about the new Lynx AMR gun

The Lynx Anti-Material Rifle (AMR) is the newest addition to the sniper rifle category of weapons in the BR title. The weapon changed the game's dynamics when it appeared in the PC version. As a result, when the patch notes were released, the gun's inclusion created a huge buzz in the Indian gaming community.

With a base damage of 118 per bullet, the Lynx AMR has successfully posited itself as the most lethal weapon in BGMI. The gun uses .50 caliber ammo and is extremely rare to find. It has been launched as an exclusive air-drop (normal air-drop and flare drop) weapon. However, to prevent a complete massacre, the chances of getting the gun have been lowered.

The sniper can be equipped with a red dot sight to an 8x scope and used in both mid and long-range fights. However, the gun cannot be equipped with any foregrips or extended magazines.

Lynx AMR is the only gun in Battlegrounds Mobile India that has the power to eliminate an enemy wearing a Level 3 helmet or vest with a single bullet. Furthermore, the .50 caliber bullets can penetrate vehicles easily. This is set to change the course of the classic as well as custom matches.

Furthermore, BGMI players must remember that the gun comes with only 10 bullets, which highlights that it should be used by designated snipers in the squad. Otherwise, it will become a liability when the bullets are exhausted.

Other new features that have made BGMI more thrilling

Like previous updates in 2022, the new 2.1 update has brought along plenty of new features that have overwhelmed users across the country. The new features include new modes, weapons, cosmetics, and items - all of which have exceeded users' expectations.

Here's a look at the exciting features added in the 2.1 update:

Ancient Secret: Arise mode - New Lobby, Scarab and Jackal Ruins, Emperor Temple, and SandStorm City Revamped control buttons and UI New mini-map changes Sound Training mode Tactical Backpack Remodeled Cheer Park with changing timezones (morning, day and night mode), Gaming Center, and Shopping Center Major bug fix Shotgun attachment - Quick Loader Change in damage stats of weapons New feature - Getting knocked out by vehicle explosion Month 13 Royale Pass Cycle 3 Season 7 Secret Cave in Livik New health utilities

With a plethora of new features added to the new 2.1 update, the buzz surrounding it is enormous. Many veteran BGMI players have already made a comeback to the BR title to enjoy the thrill of the themed Ancient Secret mode again.

