5 tips to reach Conqueror tier in BGMI 2.1 update

The new 2.1 update in BGMI is still in its early days. However, it has already become a massive success as many new players and veterans have logged into the game to enjoy the latest additions.

The arrival of the new update resulted in the conclusion of the existing C2S6 and the introduction of the C3S7. This led to the in-game tiers getting reset, acting as a green flag for the rank pushers to begin on their journey of reaching the Conqueror tier.

Although challenging, users can efficiently complete this task by following some tips.

How can BGMI players easily reach Conqueror tier in July update?

1) Play more classic matches and practice on the training grounds

There is no shortcut to success, and the same applies in gaming. Reaching the Conqueror tier in BGMI requires sheer grit, determination, and hard work.

Gamers will need to grind hard for a few days, where they will have to play a lot of classic mode matches regularly. This will distinguish them from the rest of the rank pushers and eventually help them reach their goal faster.

Users must visit the training grounds and practice drills to improve their skillset. It will enable them to take down opponents easily.

2) Begin rank push as soon as possible

While lots of players have already begun on their journey of reaching the Conqueror tier in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 in Battlegrounds Mobile India, some have successfully touched the elite level.

Rank pushers yet to begin their quest to the top should embark on the journey as soon as possible as it will be easy if they start now. Failing to do so will result in competing against more rank pushers who join in every day, eventually making their task harder.

3) Play new Ancient Secret: Arise mode

The new themed mode, Ancient Secret: Arise, has finally made its introduction in BGMI's 2.1 update. Krafton gave the nod to the mode's release after a long wait, which resulted in it gaining massive hype.

The mode offers a recall feature that enables gamers to get a second life in each match. This helps them take an aggressive stance and earn more kills, eventually allowing them to gain more points from those matches.

Players can drop into the Jackal and Scarab Ruins or in Sandstorm City and get hold of the Scarab Charm, which will automatically trigger a recall when they die.

4) Play with experienced rank pushers and establish communication

Experience plays a crucial role in any venture. Rank pushers new to the field can take the help of experienced counterparts who have previously reached the Conqueror tier. They can guide new users towards success by teaching them rotational skills and more about each classic mode map.

Furthermore, establishing proper communication will help them during fights as they can wipe out squads easily. Good communication will also ensure longer survival in each match.

BGMI gamers can use in-game markers, microphones, or audio messages from voice packs for this.

5) Use high damage dealing weapons and utilities

The title offers plenty of weapons players can use while treading the battlegrounds. However, since rank push focuses on survival, players must use weapons with serious damage-dealing capacity.

Guns using 7.62 mm ammo and SMGs and Sniper Rifles will serve this purpose.

Meanwhile, the use of utilities has been popularized by BGMI esports athletes. Utilities help them knock down campers and eliminate them easily from matches.

While frag grenades and Molotov Cocktails will help rank pushers attack enemies, smoke grenades will help them create a temporary cover while getting shot.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

