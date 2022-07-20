Thug's voice pack in BGMI released: How to get, price, and more

Hailing from the battle royale genre, BGMI requires players to establish communication to facilitate their gaming experience. For that reason, the game has several audio files that enable them to pin locations, mark items, and give in-game commands.

However, to elevate users' BR experience, Krafton has incorporated voice packs of popular pro gamers and streamers (all of whom are Battlegrounds Mobile India partners). Their voice packs are launched in both English as well as in Hindi, and other native Indian languages.

While voice packs of famous personalities like Jonathan, Kaztro, Snax, Dynamo, Ghatak, Payal, Mavi, and Scout are present in the game, Animesh "Thug" Agarwal's basic voice pack is the latest addition to the game.

Details about popular BGMI streamer Thug's voice pack in new 2.1 update

Krafton recently took to its Instagram and Facebook handles to announce the inclusion of Thug's basic voice pack into the game. It was added on 19 July and is the first of its kind to be released in the new July patch.

The basic version of Thug's voice pack follows the same format in which audio files of popular stars like Jonathan, Kaztro, Snax, Payal, Ghatak, Dynamo, Mavi, and Scout were introduced in Battlegrounds Mobile India. However, the voice packs of Shreeman Legend were exceptions.

BGMI players can make their way to the Treasures section of the in-game shop and find Thug's basic voice pack variant in the third column. It is available at a fixed price of 250 UC.

However, users must remember to purchase the pack at the earliest, as it will only be available in Battlegrounds Mobile India until 18 August, when the Month 13 Exo Genesis Royale Pass concludes.

The basic variant available in the BR title contains audio messages from Thug in English. In contrast, the upcoming special mythic voice pack variant (set to be released in a few days) will have audio files in Hindi. The mythic variant may be added to an upcoming Lucky Crate.

Thug is one of the most renowned names in the BGMI gaming community. An ex-competitive player, he led Team 8bit in the inaugural edition of the PUBG Mobile Star Challenge.

A visionary and entrepreneur, he is the owner of 8bit Creatives. He also co-owns the popular gaming organization S8UL. Under his guidance, they have reached new heights as the content creation team has been nominated for the Esports Awards 2022.

Thug has also helped several content creators build their channels on different platforms. The star also has a popular YouTube channel with over a million subscribers.

Since all previous mythic and event variants of the voice pack have charged BGMI users plenty of UC, many will be eyeing the basic voice pack variant of their favorite Battlegrounds Mobile India star.

