5 best racing games of all time

Racing games have evolved considerably and boast a rich history. Even though the genre's early years were marked by crude gameplay and graphics, it still provided a decent amount of thrill and excitement to players.

Today's racing games are far more complex in terms of graphics and gameplay, though the level of fun remains the same. Some of these games have compelling narratives, customization features, and realistic crash physics, allowing players to experience what it's really like behind the wheel.

Several racing games have been released over the years, but only a few have left their mark on players. Here are just five of the many titles in the genre that we believe have shaped the gaming landscape.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

1) Street Rod

Released in 1989, Street Rod is set in Southern California during the summer of 1963. Players must make their way to the top of the ranks and ultimately go up against a racer known as The King. The game was ahead of its time, despite its simple driving physics and outdated graphics.

In Street Rod, players have access to a garage and some cash, which they can use to purchase parts for their vehicles. Once they have the vehicle they want, they can begin racing to earn more money. Many modern racing games seem to follow this progression to the letter.

Players have to be knowledgeable about the parts they buy and what their car’s limitations are. Otherwise, they’ll end up wasting some hard-earned cash.

2) Ridge Racer

Ridge Racer is one of Namco’s (currently Banda Namco) offerings to the videogame racing genre in the early 90s.

The first game in the series was rolled out in Japan in 1993. A year later, it was introduced in the West as an arcade racing game, though it was met with some stiff competition from the SEGA-developed Daytona USA. However, after Namco's clever decision to port the then-arcade racer to home consoles, Ridge Racer came out on top.

With its polygon-driven graphics, Ridge Racer was one of the first racing games to take full advantage of the technology. While its graphics look primitive by today's standards, they were positively astonishing three decades ago.

Notably, Ridge Racer revolutionized the concept of power-sliding in racing games, and the developers made it a trademark of the series. Numerous titles have been released in the franchise, but the first game is arguably the most memorable.

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

2017’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe could arguably be the best kart racing game there is.

Several people would argue that Mario Kart should be in this spot since it influenced many of the kart racing games we play today. However, if one considers Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s characters, unlockable content, smooth gameplay, and beautifully made tracks, it undoubtedly surpasses its predecessors.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe combines all the best elements from previous games while adding enough new content to make it worth one's time and money.

4) Forza Horizon 3

It's no secret that Forza Horizon is one of the most popular franchises in the open-world racing game genre. It is Microsoft’s answer to Sony’s Gran Turismo, which was an industry favorite.

Developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 3 was released in 2016. In the game, players are tasked with managing the Horizon Festival and expanding it through the completion of various races, stunts, and challenges.

Forza Horizon 3’s depiction of Australia is also impressive. Whether racing on the Gold Coast or completing tasks in the vast Australian Outback, the backdrop is truly breathtaking.

5) Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec

No racing game list will be complete without a Gran Turismo title or two, and in this case, it's Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec. The title, released in 2001, represents the most significant game-to-game improvement in the history of Sony's long-running franchise.

Developer Polyphony Digital utilized the power of PlayStation 2’s hardware to produce impressive graphics and amazing visuals in Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec. For this reason, the game received highly positive reviews from multiple videogame pundits and websites.

Despite having fewer cars to choose from, Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec ushered in a new generation of high-fidelity racing games.

