What are the best starting cars for Gran Turismo 7?

In a game like Gran Turismo 7, with over 400 cars, it can be hard to figure out where to begin. Players don’t always want to start spending credits right away because many of the best cars are exorbitantly expensive.

However, there are some amazing cars to unlock at the start of Gran Turismo 7 that do not require spending money. Simply playing the game will give the player quite a few options. As with all lists of cars, this is subjective and can vary from driver to driver.

Gran Turismo 7 cars to unlock before even racing

Gran Turismo 7 features a License System where players can undergo a series of trials to unlock licenses. These licenses are key to tackling later races in the game and playing online. 50 of these lessons go a long way to teaching the players how to drive.

Each license gives the racer a car for placing Bronze (3rd place) in all of the lessons for that license. Some of these can be incredibly challenging for new players, but going through all 50 of the trials will net the player a trio of incredibly powerful cars.

While not a road car, the Audi R8 LMS Evo '19 is not to be slept on (Image via Sony)

Powerful cars to unlock in the last three licenses of Gran Turismo 7

International B: GR Supra Race Car ’19

International A: 86 Gr.B Rally Car

Super: R8 LMS Evo ’19

These three are heads and tails above the early game cars the player will unlock and are useful on a wide variety of tracks. These are race cars, though, not road cars, so they won’t be permitted on some tracks. Nonetheless, they are a worthwhile investment of time.

What is the best starter car in Gran Turismo 7?

The Honda Fit Hybrid is perhaps the best of the starter cars for drivers in the game (Image via Sony)

Before players start collecting tons of cars, they will be tasked with buying a car at the Used Car Lot. The Used Car section of the game is limited to what the dealer has at the time, and this rotates on a daily basis. However, there is a pretty limited selection of cars at the start of the game.

This writer took the Honda Fit Hybrid ‘14, and it served well through the first couple of races before they started to unlock more cars. It was quickly replaced but did amazingly well in the first couple of races.

The best Early Menu cars in Gran Turismo 7

The Nissan Fairlady served the writer well in crushing many races (Image via Sony)

The Menu System unlocks a wealth of cars to help players get through the game without spending money. Luca in the cafe will have the player going through a series of races that unlock cars for free.

This also unlocks a variety of features in the game, but cars are the real reward. The Menu doesn’t grant the cars, but completing the required races does. This is a wide variety of styles of cars, so the player will have a useful one for any race.

Menu cars to unlock in Gran Turismo 7

Nissan Fairlady Z ‘07 (Menu Book #18)

Mustang GT ‘15 (Menu Book 14)

Alfa Romeo 4C ‘14 (Menu Book #23)

MINI Cooper S ‘05 (Menu Book #7)

Camaro SS ‘16 (Menu Book #15)

Races to unlock these require a variety of cars, so this list will help drivers make their way through the early portions of the game.

What about Brand Central?

Brand Central is where the new, expensive cars are available, but that is why this list excludes it. There are so many fantastic cars here, but the drivers aren’t likely to be able to afford these cars any time soon. They are expensive, but there is a powerful, worthwhile car to invest in, worth an honorable mention.

There are many powerful cars in Brand Central, but they typically don't come cheap (Image via Sony)

That would be the Camaro ZL1, which costs 79,500 credits. The Camaro, after a couple of upgrades, is a ferocious car for use on the American tracks of Gran Turismo 7.

Many of the other cars are incredibly pricey, so it’s not recommended to start spending money here right away. With so many cars to unlock, it can be hard to figure out where to start. These cars are not a bad place to begin.

