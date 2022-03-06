How to unlock cars in Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 has over 400 cars, and the prices vary wildly on each of them. Some are easy to pick up, costing barely 20,000 credits, while others are higher still, in the 3 million area. Thankfully, there are quite a few ways to get cars in the game, some of which are free.

Whether by luck, skill, or opening up the player’s wallet, there are plenty of ways to get new cars in Gran Turismo 7.

Gran Turismo 7 features a variety of ways to unlock cars

Cars from around the world can be unlocked and purchased in-game, enough time (Image via Sony)

Thankfully, the game will start with the player getting at least one car, and by playing through the single-player story, there are plenty of free ones. One of the major problems players are having right now, though, is that many of the best cars are outrageously priced, and the game also features microtransactions.

Players certainly do not have to spend real money to get cars, but there are a large number of them in the game that would be much easier to acquire by using real money instead. No matter the method, here are all of the ways to unlock cars in Gran Turismo 7.

First Stop: The Used Car Dealership

The vast majority of players will get their first car here at the Used Car Dealership. Players have to buy one of three Japanese cars to get started, but can come back anytime to buy used ones to add to their collection.

Even nicer models can be found at the Used Car Dealership, with some miles already on them (Image via Sony)

It’s a pretty solid variety of cars, and many of them have reasonable prices. However, a lot of the cars found in this lot can also be unlocked for free, through the Cafe’s Menu missions.

The selection of cars updates over time, so if there is a particular ride that someone wants in Gran Turismo 7, they can check back here to see if something was added.

Car rewards also come from playing the game

A large number of cars are picked up simply by playing the game. The Cafe system requires the player to go and collect a number of cars, and these can be found by getting a podium finish in races. As long as players get within the first three places, they’ll unlock a specific car.

Winning championship races can also net a player a sweet new ride (Image via Sony)

Winning championship races also gives the player one of three cars, and completing the various License challenges at all bronze or all gold also unlocks cars.

Most of the rewards that come from playing the game are also found in the Used Car Dealership, so it’s up to the player if they want to spend credits or not.

Roulette Tickets can also occasionally reward a car

There are a variety of ways to get Roulette Tickets, but the Daily Workout is the most reliable, followed by the occasional reward from Menu missions at the Cafe. Upon opening one of these tickets, the player will see a variety of rewards.

Typically, it’s a few piles of credits, a car part, and a car. The better the ticket, the better the reward. The only downside is that the system rewards very rarely. In the writer and reviewer’s experience, not a single ticket has ever yielded a car, so it is quite rare.

Brand Central has the largest selection of new and expensive cars

After completing the Menu Book #4, players will unlock Brand Central, and with it comes hundreds of cars. Separated by Region and Manufacturer, this is where new cars are purchased. Most of these are available at the start, but some of the cars also require an invitation.

There are some truly remarkable vehicles for sale at Brand Central (Image via Sony)

This is where the fastest, most viable cars to race with come from, but they are not cheap. Many cars cost hundreds of thousands of credits. Worse still, many are 1-3 million credits.

This is where many players find fault with the game, feeling like the cars cost far too much money. Unlike the Used Car Dealership, these cars come with no miles on them, and can have a different paint job selected.

Legend Cars is for rare, specialized, hard-to-find cars in Gran Turismo 7

While most cars in Gran Turismo 7 are found in Brand Central, there are also more to find at Legend Cars, after completing Menu Book #17. These cars are almost always incredibly expensive, but they are rare, vintage, or just gorgeous cars.

These cars are all costly, but all are legendary, worthwhile vehicles (Image via Sony)

The dealership will change its selection periodically, and some of the cars will also be limited in number. Legend Cars are also used, so they may have better prices than the Brand Central versions.

These are all of the ways to pick up cars in Gran Turismo 7 right now unless DLC cars become available for real-money purchases.

