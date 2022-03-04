Sony commits a major anti-consumer move as Gran Turismo 7 has microtransactions and inflated prices for some cars

It appears that many have missed out on an interesting detail about Gran Turismo 7 as it has now appeared that PlayStation's next big racing game has microtransactions.

Gran Turismo 7 has received many positive reviews over its overall game design, race mechanics, and collection of cars. Since the game was launched worldwide on March 4, microtransactions have appeared.

Chris Scullion @scully1888 Would be so fascinated to see the Venn diagram of:



People who said £70 for PS5 games was justified because they were self-contained blockbusters that don't rely on shit like microtransactions



vs



People defending Gran Turismo 7's microtransactions because hey, they're optional Would be so fascinated to see the Venn diagram of:People who said £70 for PS5 games was justified because they were self-contained blockbusters that don't rely on shit like microtransactionsvsPeople defending Gran Turismo 7's microtransactions because hey, they're optional

While microtransactions have become a staple in the modern gaming industry, the price tag of the latest Gran Turismo game can't be ignored.

Players can accept the existence of microtransactions if it's a live service game or a free-to-play game. However, the price point of $70 is not making many fans happy.

Gran Turismo 7 has some very expensive microtransactions

So far, players will have to buy credits in the game, which can be used to buy cars. The credits start at $2.49 for 100,000 credits and go up to $19.99 for 2,000,000 credits.

GeekLifeMike @GeekLifeMike Microtransactions in games are ok for me as an option but if it’s what makes the experience for any game then it’s a bad deal…It’s sounding like a problem for Gran Turismo 7 and it sucks Microtransactions in games are ok for me as an option but if it’s what makes the experience for any game then it’s a bad deal…It’s sounding like a problem for Gran Turismo 7 and it sucks

There are some pointers to be noted regarding Gran Turismo 7's microtransactions. So far, there are no cars in the game that can't be earned by simply playing. Credits can be earned via different activities in the game. Gran Turismo Sport also had a list of microtransactions when it came out.

However, players can buy a car in Gran Turismo Sport directly by paying an amount, which wasn't the case. Moreover, the price of some models of cars has increased massively. Even if there is a justified rationale behind this decision, it seems hugely anti-consumer as things stand.

Reardeov @reardeov Gran Turismo 7’s microtransactions are live, and GT Sports’ $5 cars now cost $40 via /r/gamernews bit.ly/3hBZLJA Gran Turismo 7’s microtransactions are live, and GT Sports’ $5 cars now cost $40 via /r/gamernews bit.ly/3hBZLJA https://t.co/WHfQ7zfG5s

Here's another quite bizarre thing - many high-spec cars are priced at 1,000,000 credits. But there's no way to buy 1,000,000 credits directly. Instead, players will have to make two purchases, one for 250,000 and one for 750,000 credits.

On top of all this, players will need to spend credits on upgrades, which will further increase their time to earn a car of their choice. In a Sony State of Play event, Legendary cars supposedly cost 20 million in-game credits.

If the prices don't change, it would roughly mean that a player will have to spend $200 to buy a legendary car. What's the rate of credit rewards in this game remains to be seen. If the rewards from races and activities are low, it could have a devastating effect on the reception of Gran Turismo 7.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan