5 reasons why Gran Turismo 7's microtransactions are anti-consumer in nature

PlayStation's latest racing game is out as Gran Turismo 7 was released worldwide on March 4.

Gran Turismo 7 is the series' entry to the next-generation console and the first release since GT Sport. So, quite naturally, there are a lot of graphical enhancements and overall optimization that developers Polyphony Digital has added to their product.

The overall reception and reviews for the game have also been quite positive, with a satisfactory meta score. However, the existence of microtransactions has raised a cause for concern for many players.

The Lore Reporter @loreReporter #GranTurismo #GranTurismo7 As one of the millions of Gran Turismo fans who has been in love with the series since the original Playstation 1 game. Seeing the game include some pretty nefarious microtransactions is a huge dissapointment. #GT7 As one of the millions of Gran Turismo fans who has been in love with the series since the original Playstation 1 game. Seeing the game include some pretty nefarious microtransactions is a huge dissapointment. #GT7 #GranTurismo #GranTurismo7 https://t.co/G5RBpIxNOh

Some players have claimed that microtransactions aren't a problem since no content is locked exclusively behind a paywall. In addition, players can play and earn credits and buy all the cars, so in a way, players won't have to buy credits if they don't want to.

Nevertheless, there are some significant reasons why this decision has been criticized.

Gran Turismo 7 shouldn't have included microtransactions

5) It's already a $70 game

There are no hard and fast rules about which games can keep microtransactions and which games can't. Gamers hate predatory microtransaction practices irrespective of the price point of the game. However, microtransactions are seen in lighter eyes when the game is free-to-play.

The rationale behind this has to do with the fact that the base game doesn't cost anything. So every developer has to earn back the costs and then make profits, which is done by the provided live service. However, Gran Turismo 7 costs a whole $70 on PS5, which makes the entire practice shoddy.

4) Nature of microtransactions

Lost Ark has been a recent release in the West, with many microtransactions. One of the primary reasons players are okay with it is that most of them are cosmetic. Cosmetic items have no direct impact on gameplay and ensure fair competition stays.

2,000,000 credits – $19.99 Gran Turismo 7 microtransactions have just been activated for the game's worldwide launch today !Here are the four credit packs available on the PlayStation Store:100,000 credits – $2.49250,000 credits – $4.99750,000 credits – $9.992,000,000 credits – $19.99 Gran Turismo 7 microtransactions have just been activated for the game's worldwide launch today ! 👀Here are the four credit packs available on the PlayStation Store:➡️100,000 credits – $2.49➡️250,000 credits – $4.99➡️750,000 credits – $9.99➡️2,000,000 credits – $19.99 https://t.co/hWmkojLvDD

The credits in Gran Turismo 7 can be used in two ways: buy cars or tune them. Both reduce the grind and can have a direct impact on the game. While matchmaking might ensure fair competition, the reliance on skill reduces.

Players in one car might be at a higher skill level. However, another person could be less skilled and buy the vehicle.

3) Changes in the process

Gran Turismo 7 isn't the first game with microtransactions, as they were there in GT sport. However, there's a significant change as players can directly pay the price and get a particular car model.

Daniel Hardcastle @DanNerdCubed Actual heads up about GT7. It has whopping great microtransactions. At £16 for 2 million in-game credits, more expensive cars can cost £80 EACH! Bleh. I'll stick to Carby. Actual heads up about GT7. It has whopping great microtransactions. At £16 for 2 million in-game credits, more expensive cars can cost £80 EACH! Bleh. I'll stick to Carby. https://t.co/q44dALQSda

That's not the case in Gran Turismo 7, as players will have to get credits instead. While the overall process might seem similar, there's a fundamental difference since credits can be used for different operations. It's also strange that no single purchase gives 1 million credits.

However, many high-spec cars cost that amount, and if players buy separately, it costs more. A direct 1 million credit purchase system would have been cheaper based on the system that Polyphony Digital has incorporated.

2) Rise in car prices

It has appeared that the microtransaction structure isn't the only thing that has changed since GT Sport. Real-life money prices of some models in the car have increased, although they're the same models.

Cxn @Cxntai How is it that I found more informations about Gran Turismo 7's microtransactions on Reddit out of all places How is it that I found more informations about Gran Turismo 7's microtransactions on Reddit out of all places https://t.co/k5HRV6AZPB

This seems bizarre since these are not real-life cars being talked about. However, it's understandable for real-life vehicles due to the existence of inflation.

It seems that Sony has realized from the sales of these cars that players love them. Price rises are excessive in specific ways, and there's little to no rationale behind these increases.

1) Sets a bad precedent

Players can farm credits in the game via different methods, and none of the cars are locked behind a paywall. How long will earning the credits take? Buying cars that are cheap is easy to do.

However, the price of legendary cars at Sony's State of Play event was shown as 20 million. If the prices don't change, they can take time and grind to get.

Additionally, if all the cars aren't available at all times, players will have to buy them instantly or wait for an uncertain future. There's no way to sell cars, and tuning the cars will cost credits.

If a player has a cash crunch and their preferred time-limited car is available, purchasing credits will be their only option. This could result in unethical practices down the road.

