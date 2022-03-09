What are the best cars for each race type in Gran Turismo 7

Simply being fast doesn’t make a car the best when it comes to Gran Turismo 7. Players wouldn't want to take a Ferrari or Bugatti onto a rally track, slamming it across bumps, hills, and through the mud. Instead, the two race types in Gran Turismo 7 require different types of vehicles.

Many of the best cars are incredibly expensive in Gran Turismo 7, but luckily, these vehicles can also be unlocked simply by playing the game through the latter parts of the Cafe missions.

What kinds of races exist in Gran Turismo 7?

There are two main types of races in Gran Turismo 7, making the best cars pretty clear and easy to figure out. There are road races and rally races. The pick-up trucks and jeeps that are ideal for rally races probably won’t match up against the high-octane speed of the road race cars.

Sadly, there are only two race types as of this moment, but that is something that could change with DLC in the future. There are a ton of incredibly fast cars in the game, but simply being fast doesn’t always make a car the best for a situation.

Note: The following stems from the writer's opinion and can vary from driver to driver.

What are the best Road Race cars for Gran Turismo 7?

The F12berlinetta '12 is one of the kings of the road when it comes to this game (Image via Sony)

Spending a ton of money isn’t necessarily the solution to having the best car to race with in Gran Turismo 7, but it does make things a bit faster. Far and away, the best car players will come away with in the Cafe’s menu missions would be the F12berlinetta ‘12 by Ferrari.

It is unlocked in the Menu Book Event #38, but it can also be purchased for 373,000 Credits. Admittedly, this won’t be unlocked for free until the very end of the World Mode, so players can save up Credits and get it early.

The car starts at 634.16 PP and 6,262 cc, but it can be increased to 792.39 PP and 6,418 cc through parts and improvements. Keeping it at 1,128KG weight is also ideal to make sure it can take turns and pick up speed nicely and easily.

There are other fantastic cars that can be picked up easily too. For example, the BMW M3 ‘07 can be unlocked at Menu Book #22 or can be purchased for 93,000 Credits. It starts at 533.76 PP and 3,999 cc, but it can be increased to 624.44 PP, so it’s a worthwhile car to have.

Finally, there’s also the Porsche 911 GT3, for players with some spare Credits. It can be bought for 160,000 Credits, or unlocked from Menu Books 30 and 31. Defaulting to 579.76 PP and 3,797 cc, it’s a car with some serious power behind it. The best part about all of these cars is that the player doesn’t have to spend money on a fast vehicle, other than tuning it up with new parts.

The top Rally Cars for Gran Turismo 7

Rally Races don’t happen quite as often in the game, so the best of these types of vehicles are a bit easier to manage. Speed isn’t everything on a rally track, handling is. A car has to be able to handle, take turns, and manage the course more instead of focussing on maintaining top speed.

Thankfully, the best Rally Cars in the game come from the same Menu Book, Menu Book #37. They have pretty similar PP totals, but they all come from the same book.

Ideal Rally Cars in Gran Turismo 7

Audi Sport Quattro S1 Pikes Peak ‘877 (688.06 PP)

Peugeot 205 Turbo 16 Evolution 2 ‘86 (578.44 PP)

Ford Focus Gr.B Rally Car (660.54)

Now, players can use any kind of car in a rally, provided it at least has Dirt Tyres on board. This lowers the overall performance (PP) of the car, but it is the only way a non-Rally car can enter. For this reason, it’s much easier to just wait out these three cars in the game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul