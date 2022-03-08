How does Gran Turismo 7's car invitations system work?

Gran Turismo 7 has 400+ cars, and the vast majority can be purchased whenever the player wants, provided they have the credits. While prices vary wildly and the cost of cars has been a controversy, some cars have further restrictions.

There are a handful of cars in the game that can only be bought with invitations, and it will take some time and patience for Gran Turismo 7 fans to acquire. Here's how the system works and a list of which cars can be bought this way.

Not all cars can be purchased normally in Gran Turismo 7

Invitations are briefly mentioned in the game but not adequately explained. Some of the cars in the game require an invitation to buy them, on top of the exorbitant prices. It’s not made especially clear how invitations are received, either.

Players can receive these through unlocking Roulette Tickets. Whether it’s a Cafe Menu ticket or a Daily Workout ticket, it doesn’t seem to matter. Players will know when they receive an invitation because the Brand Central location will have a purple envelope over it.

The player will then have two weeks of real-world time to purchase the car before the invitation goes away. Drivers can get invitations for these again in the future, but it’s not clear how long that could take.

Players can also get multiple invitations at a time, and while the prices are high, these invitation-based cars are pretty incredible. Here are all of the cars that require an invite and their cost.

Invitation cars for Gran Turismo 7

Aston Martin One-77 ‘11 (1,320,000 Credits)

Aston Martin Vulcan ‘16 (3,300,000 Credits)

Porsche Carrera GT (2,300,000 Credits)

Ferrari Enzo Ferrari ‘02 (2,500,000 Credits)

Ferrari LaFerrari ‘13 (1,600,000 Credits)

Ferrari FXX K ‘14 (3,600,000 Credits)

Lamborghini Lambo V12 VGT (1,000,000 Credits)

Pagani Huarya ‘13 (1,350,000 Credits)

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 ‘14 (2,000,000 Credits)

GT by Citroën Road Car (1,000,000 Credits)

One of the cars listed above, specifically the Ferrari FXX K ‘14, is in the top 10 fastest cars in the game. This is also the most expensive invite-only car in the game. If a player wants to unlock these cars, it will take a little bit of luck and patience.

