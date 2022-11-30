Need for Speed Unbound features a return to form for the iconic NFS franchise. This is arguably the best Need for Speed yet featuring revamped gameplay mechanics and graphics.

The game features many cars to customize, but most are unlockable as players progress through the campaign. The following guide will dive into the best starter car in Need for Speed Unbound.

Need for Speed Unbound provides a multitude of options

Based on our early impressions, the next two cars can be considered ideal for players beginning the game:

The Lamborghini Countach 25th ‘88

The Nissan Silvia K’s ‘98.

Both are solid choices for novice players and will assist them in their journey across the streets of Lakeshore City.

What is the Lamborghini Countach 25th ‘98?

This car is an A+ tier with a default handling of 20 percent drift and road traction. Despite needing four and a half seconds to reach a speed of 60 miles per hour, this Lamborghini has a respectable top speed of 183 miles per hour. It is incredibly beginner friendly on account of it being a solid all-rounder. The car is rated at 224 and costs $216,500 to unlock.

This car is based on the exact vehicle manufactured by Lamborghini between 1988 and 1990 in celebration of its 25th anniversary. It is a mid-engined supercar with a 48-valve longitudinal V12 engine.

What is the Nissan Silvia K’s 98?

The Nissan Silvia K’s 98 is our runner-up choice for the best starter car in Need for Speed Unbound. It is a B-tier vehicle with a rating of 116 and costs $45,000 to unlock. This particular vehicle has a top speed of 142 miles per hour and goes from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 6.5 seconds.

The car has a handling of 60% grip and mixed traction. This is a cheap and versatile car and is an alternative in our list due to its low price and relative ease of unlock. The vehicle will be available for purchase from Monday, Week 1 of the game. For online play, the car is available for purchase right away.

What is Need for Speed Unbound?

Unbound is an upcoming 2022 racing video game developed by Criterion Games and published by Electronic Arts for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The game is also being simultaneously released on the PC.

It is the 25th entry in the Need for Speed franchise and was revealed worldwide on October 6, 2022. The game is set in the fictional city of Lakeshore City, based in Chicago, and uses cel-shading with graffiti to create a more stylized version of the NFS series. The game is scheduled to be released on December 2, 2022.

