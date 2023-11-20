Black Friday deals: Xbox Series X drops to just $350

The Xbox Series X is available for an unbelievably low price this Black Friday. The console can be picked up for around $350, effectively costing as much as the Series S alternative. This discount might be targeted at keeping the Xbox competitive against the new PlayStation 5 slimline models.

It was previously leaked in Microsoft vs. FTC court documents that the company might be planning to discount the consoles handsomely before the Holidays to clear as much pending stock as possible before the mid-cycle refreshes are launched.

Games eyeing the latest Microsoft console should consider pulling the trigger before the Black Friday deals are gone. It's highly doubtful that the Xbox Series X will return to this price anytime soon once the refreshed gaming machines are introduced.

We will go over the details of the deal in this story, including how to get the $150 discount on the MSRP.

The Xbox Series X at $350 is the best gaming hardware deal this Black Friday

Multiple consoles, from the PlayStation 5 to the Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch, have been discounted in the ongoing Black Friday sale. However, for $350, the Series X is the best valued, is more powerful than the PlayStation 5, and can deliver flawless performance at 4K resolutions. Moreover, with games like Modern Warfare 3, Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport, there are many quality titles to enjoy.

Several retail stores are running promotions on the Xbox consoles. But the best deal on the Xbox Series X is at Best Buy, wherein it's listed for $449. However, you can claim another $100 off with other available promotions on the page.

You might have to wait in line to claim the Series X (Image via Best Buy)

The store is giving a free $50 gift card with every successful order, bringing down the price to $400. And if you're already a Best Buy Plus member or subscribe while purchasing the console, the console's total price drops to just $349.

If you aren't a Plus member, you might have to pay $50 extra for this gaming console. If you don't want the subscription, a better choice would be to skip this offer and simply buy the console with the $50 gift card offer.