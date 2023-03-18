Is Razer's new glass mouse pad worth your money?

Razer's new Atlas glass gaming mouse pad has been in the spotlight of the DIY community since it was showcased earlier today. The company has built on what is essential for today's esports audience: fast surfaces. While the idea of a glass mouse pad might sound weird, one can't deny that it packs some of the lowest coefficients of friction.

The Atlas will set gamers back by $99. In comparison, a high-quality mouse pad from Cooler Master or the company itself will only cost $40 to $50. Thus, one needs to have some deep pockets to get their hands on this latest innovation from the renowned manufacturer.

In addition, no other company has ever tried to make a mouse pad out of glass before. Thus, the company may try hard to sell it to the masses. Either that or it might end up being a niche product that doesn't sell too well but leaves an impression, which Razer isn't a stranger to.

More details on the Razer Atlas and whether you should buy it

For starters, the Atlas gaming mouse pad is available in two colorways: black and white. The company plans to launch an RGB variant of the mouse pad sometime down the line. It is expected to be fully customizable via the Chroma software. The possibilities seem endless when talking about a glass RGB gaming mouse pad. It might be the coolest flex for RGB lovers.

For now, the black and white models measure 450 mm x 400 mm x 5 mm (17.72 in x 15.75 in x 0.19 in). Thus, it is thicker than a general mousepad. The glass, however, isn't entirely smooth. It packs 2μm (micrometer) texturing to enable optical mice to operate smoothly.

The Razer mousepads pack a full rubber base to prevent them from slipping. They have CNC-milled rounded edges. This will ensure sharp glass edges don't cause injuries during normal usage and gaming.

Is the Razer Atlas worth it?

Whether you should get the Atlas glass mousepad completely depends on your preference. While it's true that one can make something close to what the company offers with a glass slab and some skills, achieving an industry-grade finish in DIY is almost impossible.

Furthermore, one pays for the Razer logo while purchasing the Atlas mousepad or any other product from the company. Unless one admires the style and brand value of the gaming peripherals maker, this argument is void.

So if you have an extra $100 to spare on a rather innovative and finicky product, the Atlas might be a great purchase.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

