How to setup Razer Chroma RGB to coordinate with your games

There is perhaps none bigger than the Razer Chroma RGB system when it comes to the lighting system for gaming devices. Since its inception, Razer has ensured that its tools become as big as possible.

With consistent development, it has reached a state where the lighting system is not only available on different devices but can also be operated on systems made by partners of Razer. However, users will need to know how to set up the system on their respective devices to use it.

The RGB lighting system has been a late bloom in the gaming industry as the focus has shifted towards ensuring the overall aesthetic of a rig. It's no longer enough to have an excellent processing unit as the lighting part has become an essential element over the years.

The choices in the hands of fans have never been greater, with different brands offering different product solutions. However, the Razer Chroma RGB lighting system stands apart for several reasons. The most important is the number and types of devices it supports. Moreover, enabling the system is not the most difficult of tasks if users know the correct way.

Razer Chroma RGB now allows users to integrate their lighting with in-game effects

As mentioned above, device lighting in the PC world has come a long way since it used to be. Razer has taken it to the next level as users can coordinate their device lighting with different in-game effects.

In simpler terms, users will get to observe the same effects on their device lighting based on the effects in the game. This naturally requires specific prerequisites before users can enjoy the benefits. For one, the devices being used will need to have the facility of the Razer Chroma RGB.

Users will also need the latest version of the Synapse software to enable the lighting effects. However, Razer has ensured that the effects start working automatically when a supported game is launched. This is a brilliant thought process for Razer as it reduces the need for extra work and saves time and energy.

However, users will still need to ensure that the Chroma App Integration is turned on for lighting effects. Here are the following steps that a user must complete to enjoy the lighting effects:

Step 1: Start Razer Synapse

Step 2: Choose Connect and then choose Apps.

Step 3: Users must toggle the Chroma app to enable or disable it.

The overall process is straightforward, an excellent feature of the Razer Chroma RGB lighting system. Of course, Razer is constantly evolving the system over time as it becomes more and more refined.

Not all games will be supported under this system, which could be disappointing for some. Razer is adding support for more and more titles, and it even includes some AAA titles like Outriders, for instance.

Users won't necessarily need a Razer product if they use a partner product supported by Razer Synapse. Fans will certainly hope that support for more games and devices will be brought under the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem.

