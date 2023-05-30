How to disable Proximity Chat in Warzone 2

Proximity Chat is a feature exclusive to Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It allows players to converse with others in the lobby that are in close proximity. The feature can be extremely crucial in modes like DMZ, where one can chat with others nearby to assimilate their squads. Moreover, Proximity Chat also enables players to listen to others, giving them additional information about their whereabouts.

However, since this feature sometimes gives players unfair advantages, it was removed from Ranked Play. Additionally, nearby enemies might sometimes abuse the feature to block out other necessary information, such as footsteps and gunshots, to confuse the player.

Hence, this guide will look at the procedure to disable Proximity Chat in Warzone 2.

How to easily turn off Proximity Chat in Warzone 2

As previously discussed, Proximity Chat has its pros and cons. While for casual players, it might be an easy way to communicate with others in the vicinity, it might be counterproductive for some. It is worth noting that Team Chat and Party Chat differ from Proximity Chat.

Team Chat allows you to talk with players on the same team, irrespective of whether they are in the party. Party Chat, on the other hand, allows you to talk with players that were in your party when you queued for the match.

However, Proximity Chat will enable you to talk to anyone, including enemies, provided they are nearby.

That said, turning off Proximity Chat in the game is simple and can be accomplished within a few seconds. Here's how you can do so:

Turning off Proximity Chat in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

1) Head to Settings and click on the Audio options from the menu.

2) Next, scroll down until you find the Voice Chart section.

3) Here, find Proximity Chat and toggle it to Off.

This will completely disable Proximity Chat in Warzone 2, including the DMZ mode. You can still use Team Chat and Party Chat after doing so.

This is all there is to know about disabling Proximity Chat at the moment. However, if you wish to turn it on, navigate to the Proximity Chat setting and toggle it to 'On.' This will turn on the feature, and you will be able to talk with other players nearby and also listen in on their conversations.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded is live. The update is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

