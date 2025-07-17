  • home icon
How to get American Dad Stan Smith Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 17, 2025 20:44 GMT
Exploring the American Dad Stan Smith operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)
Exploring the American Dad Stan Smith operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

The Call of Duty x American Dad collaboration has introduced several elements to Black Ops 6 and Warzone, including a limited-time mode, American-themed rewards in the CODToons event, and a premium bundle featuring the Stan Smith operator. However, acquiring this operator isn’t free; you’ll need to spend real money to purchase the bundle, which includes Stan Smith along with other themed items.

If you’re unfamiliar with Stan Smith, he is the main protagonist of the popular animated series American Dad. Fans of the show now have the perfect opportunity to play as this iconic character in-game.

This article covers all the details about the American Dad Stan Smith bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to acquire the American Dad Stan Smith Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?

To unlock the Stan Smith Operator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, you must purchase the Tracer Pack: American Dad Stan Smith bundle. It is priced at 2,400 Call of Duty Points (CP), which is equivalent to $19.99.

also-read-trending Trending
Stan Smith operator (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)
Stan Smith operator (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Activision)

Before making the purchase, make sure you have enough COD Points. If not, you can easily buy the required amount directly through the in-game store.

COD Points are available in various packs. Here's a breakdown of the current pricing:

  • 200 COD Points: $1.99
  • 500 COD Points: $4.99
  • 1,000 (+100 Bonus) COD Points: $9.99
  • 2,000 (+400 Bonus) COD Points: $19.99
  • 4,000 (+1,000 Bonus) COD Points: $39.99
  • 7,000 (+2,500 Bonus) COD Points: $74.99
  • 10,000 (+3,000 Bonus) COD Points: $99.99
  • 15,000 (+6,000 Bonus) COD Points: $149.99

To purchase the bundle, launch the game and head to the in-game store. Under the Featured section, you’ll find the bundle. After completing the transaction, all included items will be immediately available in your inventory in both Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

All included items in the American Dad Stan Smith bundle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Stan Smith bundle includes nine unique items. Along with the operator, you’ll receive two weapon blueprints, an exclusive Finishing Move, and several other in-game cosmetics. Here's a detailed breakdown:

  • Stan Smith new Operator
  • Terror Alert Yellow XM4 assault rifle blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Cel-Shaded Blue Tracers; Death Effect: Dadded Death FX)
  • Home Wrecker Ladre SMG blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Cel-Shaded Blue Tracers; Death Effect: Dadded Death FX)
  • Good Morning, USA Emote
  • Last Stan Finishing Move
  • Fishy Business Weapon Charm
  • Let's Dance animated Calling Card
  • America's Dad Emblem
  • American Dad! Weapon Sticker

