"What an incredible madness": Fans react to Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg operators in Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 5

The recent news about Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg operator bundles coming to Warzone 2 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 has got fans going gaga over social media. While the rumors about Nicki and other hip hop artists such as 21 Savage being added to the games were prevalent for some time, only an hour ago did Activision finally reveal the official character models of her and Snoop.

The two internationally famous singers are being added to Call of Duty as part of the celebrations commemorating the 50th anniversary of hip hop. Fans of the rappers have flooded social media with reactions after the official pictures of their favorite artists were released on Twitter.

One fan described the addition of Nicki Minaj to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 as "madness" and said:

"What an incredible madness, Nicki Minaj in COD is amazing"

"What an incredible madness, Nicki Minaj in COD is amazing"

Many also noted how the Barbz, the fanbase dedicated to Nicki Minaj, would get to play as her in-game, spawning a number of memes about it:

yass the barbz won

Some of you guys are about to get gunned down and see this on your screen.

While this might be Nicki's first time in a Call of Duty game, Snoop Dogg already debuted during the Vanguard era with his own bundle. But that doesn't mean people were any less excited to see him return to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Here are some of the many fan reactions from Twitter.

so hyped for this skin

The best part of Vanguard

is it as a voice pack we need to know

One fan noted how the hip-hop sensation has been "completing every sidequest", a reference to how popular he is across genres:

Snoop completing every side quest known to man

Another fan wants a Wiz Khalifa skin to be added to Call of Duty, so that he and Snoop Dogg can have matching emotes in-game:

When are y'all gonna add @wizkhalifa so they can have matching emotes?

Everything you need to know about the Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg bundles in Warzone 2 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 update

With a number of updates coming to Modern Warfare 2 in Season 5, the main thing that has caught the eye of players is that Nicki Minaj and Snoop Dogg will be added to the game, as well as the free-to-play Call of Duty battle royale experience as part of Warzone 2.

Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII

Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration

If previous operator bundles are any indication, both the hip hop artists will have a fully kitted-out loadout with skins for guns and unique emotes with licensed voice lines. More details about each skin should be released before Season 5 drops in August.

Players should note there is a hidden character in-season whose name has been blanked out, leading many to believe it might be the 21 Savage Operator.

The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop is by no means Activision's first major Call of Duty collaboration of the year, with the disastrous addition of TimTheTatman and Nickmercs operators to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 still fresh in the memory. Both of the skins were later removed after controversy.