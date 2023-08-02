All new DMZ changes in Warzone 2 Season 5: Konni Faction, Field Upgrades, Equipment, and more

The Season 5 patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ is finally here, entailing every little change coming into the mode. Previously in the S5 roadmap, the developers went in-bried describing all the changes that can be expected in Season 5. These include the addition of new Field Upgrades, novel Equipment, the arrival of a fresh Faction, and more.

DMZ is a PvPvE mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It was added to the game in Season 1. In this mode, players drop into an Exclusion Zone, loot items therein, complete contracts, and safely extract from the map. The formula was loved by the community, and it quickly grew in popularity.

Over the seasons, the mode has received a lot of upgrades, including new factions, maps, missions, items, and more. The Season 5 update turns things up a notch and aims to deliver a DMZ experience like never before. With that said, this article will take a look at all the DMZ changes in Season 5 of Warzone 2.

What are all the DMZ changes in the Season 5 update of Warzone 2?

The Season 5 patch notes of Warzone 2 DMZ unveiled every little change and new addition coming to the mode in S5. One of the highlighted introductions is the addition of a new faction called the Konni Group.

This faction has raged war against all other factions in the Exclusion Zones. They have eliminated all Cartel soldiers in the Koschei Complex and have taken over it. Moreover, Building 21 is now lost to the Konni Group.

However, not all hope is lost. Shadow Company will now be friendly to all players and assist them in their fight against the Konni Group. That said, if players manage to attack them, they will not hold back and unleash their wrath.

The S5 update also introduced 'Active Combat Zones,' where all the factions will be fighting against each other. This area will be dangerous as the AI soldiers will be able to use Killstreaks in such combat zones. However, it will be equally rewarding to venture into these locations as they contain high-tier loot.

But that's not all. According to the patch notes, the Season 5 update for Warzone 2 has the following new additions and adjustments under its belt:

Gameplay changes

New Field Upgrades

Disguise

Built for pure stealth engagements, the Disguised Field Upgrade allows you to appear as a member of a DMZ Combatant (AI) Faction. Equip the Disguise and DMZ Combatants of the same faction will not attack unless you blow your cover and act aggressively towards them.

Battle Revive

An experimental stimulant offering an adrenaline rush as you complete a self-revive: A Self-Revive mixed with pure Battle Rage! After using it to get up from Last Stand, it immediately activates Battle Rage’s effects, allowing you to heal more quickly. The Tactical Sprint is also constantly refreshed for a short period of time.

Self-Revive Box

Much like an Armor Box, this Field Upgrade holds multiple Self-Revive Kits. Perfect for squad-based infiltrations.

New Equipment

Scuba Gas Mask

This is a Gas Mask that also acts as a Rebreather, providing protection from radioactive winds, gas, and allows for underwater breathing for an extended period of time.

Updates

New Missions and Urgents

New Missions and new Urgent Missions (if unlocked) will become available in Season 05.

Friendly Fire

Due to recent developments in Al Mazrah, Shadow Company is now allied with Operators across the Exclusion Zones. However, friendly fire will not be tolerated and this group WILL become hostile if provoked.

Adjustments

Improved clarity on some Mission descriptions

Adjusted infil locations across some Exclusion Zones

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue causing an incorrect Assimilation icon

Fixed an issue where Blueprints didn’t count for certain ‘acquire weapon’ Missions

Fixed an issue where the Notes menu could malfunction when navigating to Co-Op before DMZ

Fixed an issue where certain items would be revoked from DMZ inventory

Fixed a number of collision issues with the SAM sites across Exclusion Zones

Fixed an issue where the smoke for the Quid Pro Quo mission was disappearing

Fixed an issue causing the Signal Intelligence contract to have missing sounds

Fixed an issue where IR Beacon placement actions were missing sounds

Fixed an issue causing enemy weapon Blueprints to sometimes appear incorrectly after stowing into a Backpack slot

Fixed an issue causing some Players to encounter Dev Errors in Building 21

That covers everything that there is to know about the changes in Season 5 of Warzone 2 DMZ. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.