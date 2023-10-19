Modern Warfare 3 beta first impression: CoD's biggest redemption arc is on its way

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta is finally over for all platforms, and after playing the game for over 12 hours in just four days, I can say with certainty that there is no turning back to its predecessor. And that's not me criticizing Modern Warfare 2, the upcoming title is just that good. It might feel like I'm putting it on a high pedestal before its official launch, but for a CoD aficionado like myself, I've never been more excited for a game in years.

The Modern Warfare 3 beta was not the epitome of perfection in Call of Duty, and many things need to be changed before the official release rolls out on November 10. However, the pros are way more in count this year.

It is important to note that I'm only talking about the game's multiplayer aspect. Modern Warfare 3 also comes with its campaign, Spec-Ops, and the first Zombies experience in the MW saga.

Following an intensive second week of the Modern Warfare 3 beta on PC, here are my takeaways.

Modern Warfare 3 might become the best Call of Duty experience in years, but not for everyone

This might sound a little harsh, but after hitting the max level on the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) beta, it felt like the developers did not care about CoD's casual fan base while making this game.

Last year, Infinity Ward attempted to cater to both the casual and competitive players, which did not turn out well. You can't make everyone happy, and with Modern Warfare 3, what Sledgehammer Games has chosen is pretty straightforward.

The game is exceptionally fluid, fast-paced with great gunplay, and has everything you'd want from a CoD title. It's all fun and games until Skill-Based Matchmaking (SBMM) kicks in. You'll need to adapt to the skills, all the advanced movement mechanisms, and exploits, or you won't be able to stand in this array of Call of Duty demons everywhere.

As someone who spent most of his COVID-19 lockdown days playing Warzone on Verdansk, being able to use Slide Cancel brought me immense joy. However, I can appreciate that not everyone may relish the learning curve associated with these mechanics, and may feel overwhelmed by the flashy movements after a while.

Activision is leaning more towards a player base that is inclined to invest hours into mastering intricate gameplay mechanisms. While this direction is fine for me, the entire situation is quite debatable.

High learning curve, high reward

One of the most innovative additions to the gameplay is the Tac-Stance. If you are an aggressive player on the battlefield, this blend between the hip-fire and the ADS (aim down sight) is an absolute blast. I keep trying to remember how many times I spammed the Tac-Stance on Rust. It's hard to tell how this feature will play out in the long run, but in my limited beta experience, it was fun to use.

Tac-Stance in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Another feature, which has been overdue for CoD fans since last year, is the Slide Cancel. Besides the controversy, the meta-movement mechanism is back, and now it doesn't reset the Tac-Sprint like it used to. Hence, it adds fluidity, but just not enough for seasoned Call of Duty players to overpower you.

But one thing I can assure you is that each second will feel rewarding in Modern Warfare 3. Once you know how to counter those snappy movements with your own skill, the game is bound to be enthralling.

A redemption arc and OG CoD experience

Modern Warfare 3 has gone through a redemption arc with its visual recoil. Compared to other franchises, Call of Duty has always focused more on arcade-style gameplay than realism. Modern Warfare 2 attempted to strike a balance, which made things worse.

After the beta server went offline, I couldn't help but revisit the predecessor. One match was enough to make me feel like not touching the title again.

Highrise in MW3 beta (Image via Activision)

One aspect I overlooked in my initial assessment is the reintroduction of the Yellow Kill XP sign on the screen. Every single kill that I had felt rewarding. I don't recall the last time I felt that in Call of Duty.

From brand new lethal, tactical equipments to the killstreaks, there are a plethora of positive features packed within the title. It would be a crime to not mention the Mosquito Drone. The killstreak literally finds the nearest enemy and kills them. As a result, you might need to check your surroundings to avoid such a death in the game.

Is Modern Warfare 3 a DLC?

Many fans have raised a key question: is Modern Warfare 3 a DLC? In some way, it is. It's based on the same engine as Modern Warfare 2, and there is no new multiplayer map to play in the beta, except the Ground War ones. Then, what makes it stand apart from the last title?

MW3 beta (Image via Activision)

The answer would be the OG Call of Duty experience. One might say Activision is using a dosage of nostalgia to bring back the community. And that, most probably, is true. But if you have fond memories of playing Highrise, Favela, Estate, or the Rust in Modern Warfare 2 (2009), you'll love spend every second playing them.

For new players, you have got to play all these maps. Sledgehammer Games crafted all the iconic maps with care, and there is some significant attention to detail that you do not want to miss.

As for the big maps, I'm not really a Ground War player, so I'll have to hold on to that part for the full review.

Favela in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The game is optimized very well on PC, and feels smoother to play than the last title. In a direct comparison with Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, I achieved more FPS on the current beta than a game that has been out for almost a year. I see that as an absolute win.

In conclusion

While my take on Modern Warfare 3's gameplay and gunplay experience is positive, the developers must change some things before the full release. The spawn system, in particular, is abysmal, with players occasionally spawning right in front of enemy combatants. This, naturally, leads to immediate punishment. The said problem was most prevalent on Highrise, but was also observed on other maps.

Visually, the game leaves room for improvement. Even with an RTX 3060, the visual fidelity felt lacking. I have been complaining about CoD graphics since 2020, and surprisingly, none of the subsequent games looked as good as Modern Warfare (2019), which is disappointing.

In that game, the weapons had a weighty feel, which added to the intensity of the experience. In contrast, the guns in the new game felt lighter, diminishing the overall immersion. Further, the vibrant lighting conditions in Modern Warfare 3 seemed alien to the series' established tone, although this was something I could overlook.

Mostly, Modern Warfare 3 is a solid Call of Duty title on its way after years. If my assessment is correct, it will raise the skill gap again in the series. Last time, the developers had to tone it down due to massive criticism. Will Modern Warfare 3 have the same fate, or will it write a redemption arc for the multiplayer in the FPS world? I can't wait to find out.

Reviewed On: Windows PC (Review copy provided by Activision)

Platform(s): Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Developer(s): Sledgehammer Games

Publisher(s): Activision

Release Date: November 10, 2023