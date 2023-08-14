Despite being expected to be a DLC, Modern Warfare 3 will remain an incredibly expensive installment

Activision recently confirmed the price for its upcoming release, Modern Warfare 3, and cleared the speculations surrounding it. Ever since the title was revealed online, rumors claiming that it will be just a DLC to MW2 started rising exponentially. Although some of these were completely baseless, others present strong shreds of evidence to back up their claims.

Recently, it was found that Modern Warfare 3 game codes will be based on the same concept ID as the prequel; this means the title will use reissued Modern Warfare 2 codes. Moreover, the Steam page for the game lists it as DLC, and it has been confirmed that all MW3 content will arrive as add-ons for MW2.

These developments, along with previous rumors, created a strong perception that the upcoming launch is nothing more than just a DLC. However, Activision recently came out and cleared a few doubts and revealed the price for the upcoming game.

Activision confirms Modern Warfare 3 is not MW2 DLC and will fetch a $70 price tag

Activision recently confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 will cost users $70 and will be a full-fledged "premium" release. Although DLC rumors are surely around, this confirmation has cleared most of it. It will fetch the same price as last year's launch and is confirmed to be a complete game.

Previously, the actor who plays Captain Price in the rebooted Modern Warfare series also made it clear that MW3 will be a standalone release and won't be DLC. He added that players who doubt his statements should wait until the title is released.

Despite these confirmations, fans are of the opinion that the game should, in fact, qualify to be a DLC. Since it uses assets from the older entries, the same content, with just a few changes to gameplay mechanics, it isn't a meaningful upgrade in any way, shape, or form over Modern Warfare 2 and doesn't justify the price.

Except for Activision's statement, nothing points toward the game being a full release. It will receive content as add-ons for MW2, it is listed as DLC on Steam, it reuses old MW2 codes, and most importantly, it doesn't provide any upgrades over last year's title.

Only a little is known about Modern Warfare 3 as of now, and we will have to wait until its release to see if the game lives up to Activision's "premium" claims.

Fans looking forward to the upcoming release must tune into the Shadow Siege MW3 reveal event on August 17, 2023, which will go live exclusively in Warzone 2.