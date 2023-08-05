Faction Showdown event in Warzone 2: How to play, end date, rewards and more

Warzone 2's limited-time event Faction Showdown is officially live right now. It will allow players to join factions, fight with or against them and earn exclusive rewards. The return of Commander Philip Graves in Call of Duty Season 5 has ignited the Shadow Company to take charge. With Task Force 141 on another side, it's inevitable for both sides to clash.

This article will provide you with details regarding how to join the Faction Showdown, earn rewards, and when it ends.

How to participate in Faction Showdown in Warzone 2?

Choose your faction in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Participating in the Faction Showdown event in Warzone 2 is quite easy. Here is how you can choose your preferred faction, Task Force 141 or Shadow Company:

Open the game, and you'll find the event tab on your screen. Access the Events Tab, and there will be two options for you to choose from. Choose either Task Force 141 or the Shadow Company Now play as one of the Faction members in-game. The main objective for both factions is the same. You have to earn 50 operator kills.

How to switch factions in Task Force 141 vs Shadow Company event in Warzone 2

The exciting event in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

You can also change your faction in this clash between Task Force 141 and Shadow Company. Here is how you can switch sides mid-game:

Open the game and find the Events Tab the same way. If you have already chosen a side, select another one. You'll now be part of the new faction Complete objectives under your new ally.

According to Call of Duty's official blog, mercenary activities are encouraged. Hence, you don't have to be loyal to any faction. You can change your side any time you want during the event. The event objective will be the same.

How to complete all Faction Showdown challenges and earn rewards

The event will allow players to complete certain challenges and earn exclusive rewards in Warzone 2. After completing the main challenge of 50 operator kills, you'll get a Calling Card and an Emblem for participating in the event. Furthermore, there are exclusive rewards and challenges for each Faction as well.

Faction Showdown Task Force 141: All challenges and rewards

Emblem - Get 50 Operator kills

Get 50 Operator kills Loading Screen - Get 10 Longshot Operator kills with Battle Rifle

Get 10 Longshot Operator kills with Battle Rifle Vehicle Skin - Get 40 ADS Operator kills with Assault Rifle

Get 40 ADS Operator kills with Assault Rifle Charm - Get 3 Operator kills with Melee Weapons

Get 3 Operator kills with Melee Weapons Tier Skip - Execute a Finishing Move

Execute a Finishing Move Weapon Blueprint - Complete all of the above challenges to earn the Mastery Reward

If you select Task Force 141 faction, you'll receive the Soap Operator skin alongside a weapon camo and Battle Pass XP token for completing the primary challenge. There are other faction-based challenges and rewards for Task Force 141 as well.

Faction Showdown Shadow Company: All rewards and how to get them

Loading Screen - Get 50 Operator kills

Get 50 Operator kills Large Decal - Get 15 Operator kills while Focused with Sniper Rifles

Get 15 Operator kills while Focused with Sniper Rifles Vehicle Skin - Get 15 Operator kills from behind with SMGs

Get 15 Operator kills from behind with SMGs Charm - Get 10 Operator kills with Launchers

Get 10 Operator kills with Launchers Tier Skip - Get 5 Operator kills with Lethal Equipment

Get 5 Operator kills with Lethal Equipment Weapon Blueprint - Complete all of the above challenges to earn the Mastery Reward

Shadow Company has similar rewards to Task Force 141 upon completing the primary challenge. However, you'll get a Horangi Operator Skin instead of Soap.

When does the Faction Showdown event end in Warzone 2?

The Faction Showdown event in Warzone 2 started on August 4 and will end on August 16. Players will have enough time to complete the objectives and earn exclusive rewards.