What is the Temp V Field Upgrade in Warzone 2?

The Temp V is a limited-time Field Upgrade in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. This Field Upgrade will arrive in the game as a part of the 'The Boys' crossover. Using it will grant players one of the four superpowers. It will be available for use in all Battle Royale playlists of the game, including DMZ. However, it won't be accessible in Ranked Play mode to maintain competitive integrity.

In the TV series 'The Boys,' the fictional universe includes superheroes alongside regular people. According to the lore, the Temp V is a mutagenic super serum that grants a normal human being an enhanced body and mind and was created by the Nazis to create super soldiers.

This serum has now made its way to Warzone 2. This article will take a closer look at the Temp V Field Upgrade in Warzone 2 and how it works.

How does the Temp V Field Upgrade work in Warzone 2?

The Temp V Field Upgrade will arrive as a part of the Season 4 Reloaded update. It goes in the Field Upgrade slot like usual, albeit with minor differences. Using it will provide you with one of the four superpowers randomly. You can then use the power whenever you deem fit.

However, if you pick up any other Field Upgrades in the meantime, such as Dead Silence or the upcoming Portable Deployable Drones, your powers, along with the Temp V shot, will be lost. Similarly, if you consume the serum and have power but end up dying before you can activate it, all your powers will also be lost.

The section below covers all these four superpowers in-depth to give players an idea of what to expect.

What are the four powers in the Temp V Field Upgrade in Warzone 2?

As already established, using the Temp V serum will grant players one of the four powers randomly. So although players will get a superpower, they can't pick the specific power they want, and it's all upon chance. That said, the following are the powers that one can gain using Temp V in Warzone 2:

Charge Jump: As the name suggests, Charge Jump will allow players to jump around the map with lowered gravity values. It propels them into the sky and enables them to take long leaps to cover a large area easily. Using it will mitigate any fall damage and will instead damage all players in the radius of the spot they land. It is inspired by Queen Maeve.

Electric Shockwave: Activating this power will send out an electrical explosion that damages all players (including AI soldiers) in the radius. However, it isn't just limited to moving enemies. It will harm all Equipment and vehicles, just like a large-scale EMP device would.

Laser Vision: Inspired by one of Homelander's superpowers, Laser Vision will allow players to levitate and shoot laser beams from their eyes. It will shoot in the direction the players will look at. However, it comes at a cost. As players will be up in the air, they will be vulnerable to enemy attacks.

Teleport: This superpower is inspired by none other than Hughie Campbell. Upon activation, it will warp the player upward to higher ground and is extremely useful in evading unfavorable situations. However, unlike in the case of Hughie Campbell, players can retain their attire.

This is all there is to know about the Temp V and the powers it grants in Warzone 2.

