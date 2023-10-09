Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta already infested with hackers: Is Ricochet anti-cheat failing ahead of the release?

Although Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta is exclusive to PlayStation users, cheaters have already infested the game. Various clips have emerged where a hacker was seen taking down targets through the walls using tools like aimbots. This encroachment is concerning as the beta is currently only available for the PS4 and PS5. Both systems have a strict operating framework, whereby one cannot run software that isn't approved by PlayStation unless the console is jailbroken.

Cheating has always been a major concern for Call of Duty fans. Starting with Warzone 1, they were frequently seen in matches, ruining the experience for many. To curb these instances, developers deployed a solution known as Ricochet Anti-Cheat, which has received numerous updates over time.

Unfortunately, it seems that these efforts were futile and hackers have found their way into the latest Call of Duty title ahead of its public launch.

Ricochet anti-cheat proves ineffective as cheaters run rampant in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta

Cheaters spotted in the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta (Image via Activision)

Although it's been only a few days since the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta kicked off, cheaters have already taken over. It appears that the Ricochet anti-cheat has failed to block these intruders and they are already causing a ruckus, despite the beta being limited to PlayStation users at the moment.

Usually, PC users are blamed for using cheats. Windows provides users complete freedom to run third-party software; hence, cheating is usually prevalent on the platform. However, in the recent instance, the cheats were used on a PlayStation console which, as mentioned earlier, has a strict operating framework and only a jailbroken system can run unverified software.

A few sources claim it is the jailbroken PS4 users who are behind these cases. But notably, a jailbroken PS4 cannot connect to the PlayStation Network, which means people using these cheats must have access to a devkit.

The fact that Ricochet's anti-cheat couldn't prevent an in-game infiltration with a limited pool of players is certainly concerning. Ricochet has undergone many iterations in the past to fight cheaters across all platforms, but its failure to do so in the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta has led fans to lose trust in the system and are now worried that in the upcoming crossplay weekend will only see more of them.

The above content covers everything there is to know about the cheaters in Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta. Sledgehammer Games has yet to comment on the issue. It's worth noting that this is the beta testing phase and the anti-cheat might not be implemented properly. Fans should expect a more secured and fair experience at the launch, which is on November 10, 2023.

The beta for Windows PC and Xbox players will go live on October 12, 2023, and will continue until October 16, 2023. However, the end date might be extended as seen with previous beta testing weeks.

